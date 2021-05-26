Logo
Albireo to Present at Upcoming Jefferies and William Blair Virtual Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

BOSTON, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. ( ALBO), a rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced thatÂ Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present as part of fireside chats at both the 2021Â Jefferies Virtual Healthcare ConferenceÂ onÂ Wednesday, June 2, atÂ 9:30 a.m. EDT and William Blairâs 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 3, at 12:40 p.m. EDT. Members of the management team will also host meetings with investors June 1-3.

The live webcast of both presentations will be accessible from the Media & Investors page of Albireoâs website, ir.albireopharma.com. To ensure a timely connection to the webcast, it is recommended that users register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. An archived version of the webcasts will be available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Media & Investors page of Albireoâs website for at least two weeks following the event.

About Albireo
Albireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat rare pediatric and adult liver diseases. Albireoâs lead product candidate, Bylvay, is being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases with Phase 3 trials in PFIC, Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia. For PFIC, the FDA recently granted Priority Review and set a PDUFA goal date of July 20, 2021. In Europe, the EMA validated MAA. Bylvay is the only IBATi granted accelerated assessment by the EMA. Bylvay has been provisionally accepted by both the FDA and EMA as the brand name for odevixibat. The Company has also initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial for A3907 to advance development in adult cholestatic liver disease, with IND-enabling studies moving ahead with A2342 for viral and cholestatic liver disease. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with its key operating subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Boston Business Journal named Albireo one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Massachusetts for the second consecutive year. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com.

Media Contact:
Colleen Alabiso, 857-356-3905,Â [email protected]
Lisa Rivero, 617-947-0899,Â [email protected]

Investor Contact:
Hans Vitzthum,Â LifeSci Advisors, LLC., 617-430-7578

