EMCORE to Participate in Upcoming June Virtual Investor Conferences

ALHAMBRA, CA, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation ( EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, today announced that the management of EMCORE Corporation will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences:



Cowen Technology, Media, & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, including a thirty-minute virtual fireside chat presentation starting at 9:50 AM ET

Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Management will be available to host one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conferences. For the Cowen Conference, a live webcast of the fireside chat presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen90/emkr/1954155 and a replay webcast will be available at http://investor.emcore.com.

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative. Alternatively, please contact EMCORE investor relations at [email protected].

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets.Â Â Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband transport, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical sensing, and cloud data centers.Â Â We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Indium Phosphide, and Lithium Niobate chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and Quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord.Â Â For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com.

