C-Bond Systems Receives $50,000 Purchase Order to Supply its Ballistic-Resistant System, C-Bond BRS, to Texas School District

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

C-Bond BRS has been independently validated to provide NIJ Level I, Level II, Level IIA, and UL 752 ballistic-resistant protection

HOUSTON, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the âCompanyâ or âC-Bondâ) ( CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that it has received a $50,000 purchase order to supply C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system) to a Texas school district. This is a new purchase order that is separate and distinct from pending C-Bond BRS projects for distributor/installer A1 Glass Coating that were previously announced.

C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system that consists of the patented C-Bond glass strengthening technology and security film. The C-Bond technology chemically bonds to the defects randomly distributed on the glass surface to increase impact resistance and prevent breakage. The combination of the C-Bond technology combined with multiple layers of security film have been validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

âInstalling C-Bond BRS at schools can be an important piece of the overall solution to protect students and school personnel from gun violence,â said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. âIn todayâs world, the demand for added security features at schools and other facilities is becoming more and more common.â

The C-Bond solution increases the mechanical properties of the window glass unit, enabling the glass to dissipate higher energy by targeting and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects that are randomly distributed naturally on the glass surface. These surface imperfections weaken the glass composite structure and initiate failures.

C-Bond BRS has been installed in numerous schools, government buildings, and other high-security facilities around the country. C-Bondâs technology is protected by 22 patents and patent-pending applications.

About C-Bond
C-Bond Systems, Inc. ( CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Companyâs Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Companyâs Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals, and government agencies. The Company also sells disinfection products, including MB-10 Tablets. For more information, please visit our website:Â www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bondâs ability to raise capital; the Companyâs ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Companyâs and its customersâ ability to operate; the Companyâs ability to source materials; the Companyâs ability to retain key employees and consultants; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Companyâs filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (âSECâ) including its Form 10-K filed on April 14, 2021, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 14, 2021, November 16, 2020, and August 14, 2020, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:Allison TomekC-Bond Systems6035 South Loop EastHouston, TX [email protected] and Analysts:Chesapeake [email protected]

