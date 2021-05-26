Association of Legal Administrators Delivers Always-On Digital Experiences with Progress

With Progress Sitefinity Cloud, ALA minimized IT complexity and improved site performance, to its community of 8,500 legal professionals



BEDFORD, Mass., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Â ( PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact businessÂ applications, today announced that the Association of Legal Administrators (ALA), the premier professional organization for leaders in the legal industry, has chosen ProgressÂ®Â SitefinityÂ® Cloud as its content management system (CMS). With Sitefinity Cloud content management system, ALA is able to build compelling digital experiences and transform the performance of its website through streamlining infrastructure maintenance.

Founded in 1971, ALA connects 8,000 legal industry leaders and managers by providing extensive professional development, collaborative peer communities, strategic operational solutions and business partner connections. Driven by innovation, the organization is always looking for better ways to engage its audience with meaningful digital experiences while making it easier for IT and marketing to manage the underlying infrastructure. In order to simplify website management and maintenance as well as empower marketing to work independently from IT, ALA adopted Progress Sitefinity Cloud, a full Platform-as-a-Service CMS that is hosted on Microsoft Azure.

âThe flexibility of the Sitefinity architecture gives us great confidence we can deliver requested features,â said Steve Kenney, Senior Director of Operations, ALA. âWe are now able to iterate quickly and reinvent rapidly to better serve our website visitors and provide them with unique digital experiences.â

With Sitefinity Cloud, ALA always has access to the latest capabilities and functionality of the platform due to automatic updates. The newest personalization enhancements empower marketing to deliver tailored content to website visitors based on their needs and inquiries. ALA can also easily handle heavy traffic fluctuations during peak periods through autoscaling in Sitefinity Cloud.

With Progress Sitefinity Cloud, ALA is now also able to:

Significantly reduce the number of inquiries to IT, freeing up IT to work on critical projects.

Improve site performance and load speed, delivering an always-on member experience.

Enable marketing to manage content across multiple sites and deploy personalized experiences.

Experiment with custom changes and integrations while maintaining high availability and performance.

âExcellent user engagement comes from having the best digital platform in place, with an architecture that enables agility, extensibility and scalability as a must,â said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. âSitefinity Cloud allows organizations like ALA to push the boundaries with its digital experiences by minimizing the need for internal infrastructure management and downtime risk, backed by 99.9% service level availability and 24/7 support.â

Redefining productivity, Sitefinity Cloud empowers organizational scale, eliminates the need for infrastructure management and deeply integrates Microsoft Azure services so organizations can focus on their core business. As a resource-efficient PaaS, Sitefinity Cloud frees IT from having to dedicate time, money and resources to website infrastructure management while also providing more flexibility to support innovation and long-term growth plans.

To learn more about Progress Sitefinity Cloud, visit https://www.progress.com/sitefinity-cms/cloud.

Additional Resources

Read the Association of Legal Administrators case study

Follow Progress on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn

, and Read the Progress blog



About Progress

Progress ( PRGS) provides the leading products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive, and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress solutions, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure -- leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress, Sitefinity, and Sitefinity Cloud are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.