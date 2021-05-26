AMD and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team Partner to Power High-Octane Gameplay for a Competitive Edge

â The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team selects AMD Ryzen processors and AMD Radeon

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and BRACKLEY, United Kingdom, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD Â ( AMD) andÂ the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team , the esports arm of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, announced a new partnership to empower the team with championship-level computing technologies and performance for competitive virtual racing.

Through the partnership, AMD has equipped the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team with the powerful combination of AMD Radeonâ¢ RX 6900 XT Graphics Cards, built upon the groundbreaking AMD RDNAâ¢ 2 gaming architecture, best-in-class AMD Ryzenâ¢ 7 5800X Desktop Processors1, powered by the fastest cores for PC gamers with âZen 3â core architecture2, and advanced Radeonâ¢ Software to enable the highest framerates and ultra-low-latency gameplay. Optimized for esports gaming, AMD hardware and software technologies will provide the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team drivers with ultra-fast click to response times, the smoothest driving experience, and an unmatched competitive edge for virtual racing.

With AMD at the heart of the teamâs gaming rigs, AMD Smart Access Memory, AMD Radeon Anti-Lag, AMD FidelityFX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS), and Ryzen technologies further optimize competitive esports gaming by maximizing performance and delivering an incredibly smooth and responsive gaming experience.

AMD will also contribute gaming systems to a new Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Training Facility, expected to be launched later in 2021, in Brackley, UK. This world-class esports training facility will provide state-of-the-art AMD-powered gaming equipment to help esports athletes elevate their game to new levels and support the next generation of up-and-coming esports drivers.

This new partnership expands the existing collaboration between AMD and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team to drive extreme performance, following the successful roll-out of AMD-powered esports gaming rigs for the Mercedes drivers to practice and compete on. This builds upon a multi-year partnership to accelerate the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, both on and off the racetrack.

âAMD is committed to pushing the boundaries of technology to provide the best possible gaming experiences,â said John Taylor, chief marketing officer at AMD. âThe Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team share our passion for extreme gaming performance, and we are delighted to provide their professional drivers with the latest high-performance AMD Radeon and Ryzen technologies that deliver high framerates, low latency and the smoothest gaming experiences when it matters most.â

âIn the world of competitive esports, milliseconds can define whether you win, or not, like on track,â said James Vowles, Motorsport Strategy Director, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. âIt is crucial to have the very best gaming platform providing the highest framerates, at the lowest latency, without compromising on reliability. The latest AMD-powered gaming platforms will form the foundations to fight for race wins in the virtual world, ensuring that every detail from the virtual world is fed back to our drivers as quickly as possible, and without compromise.â

âI am thrilled by the performance of the AMD system,â said Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports driver Jarno Opmeer. âThe increased framerate is terrific, and I can feel the reduced latency â the steering wheel and pedals feedback is much faster. Iâm looking forward to pushing myself and my in-game performance even further with the help of AMD this season.â

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team will implement their AMD-powered racing rigs this spring and use them in virtual competition this season. Visit the team website for more information.

