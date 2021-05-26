New Xactimate Feature Helps Property Professionals Estimate and Manage Water Mitigation, Interior and Exterior Claims in Minutes

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

New Xactimate Feature Helps Property Professionals Estimate and Manage Water Mitigation, Interior and Exterior Claims in Minutes

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Verisk introduces SmartScope at no cost for Xactimate Pro License users, new easy-to-use features available without downloads

LEHI, UTAH, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Property professionals can now save significant time estimating and managing water mitigation, interior and exterior claims with SmartScopeTM, a new feature in Veriskâs XactimateÂ® and XactAnalysisÂ® solutions. Verisk (

VRSK, Financial) is a leading global provider of predictive analytics and decision-support solutions.

The newÂ SmartScopeTMÂ feature in Xactimate, powered by VaiTM, rapidly guides property professionals through the estimating and repair process for water mitigation, interior and exterior claims. Estimators simply answer dynamic questionnaires, apply line items, select property characteristics and then SmartScope automatically calculates repair costs. Water mitigation technicians can create floor plan diagrams, manage equipment placement and enter moisture readings from Xactimate mobile.

Xactimate and XactAnalysis are powerful claims-estimating and claims management solutions developed by Veriskâs Xactware business. SmartScope is part of the next generation of InsurTech powered by Verisk artificial intelligence and automation, or Vai.

âVerisk and Xactware remain committed to helping property professionals shorten workflows with higher-quality and more efficient outcomes,â said Xactware President Mike Fulton. âWe couldnât be more pleased to introduce this new set of tools to greatly enhance efficiency, speed, quality and consistency throughout the estimating and claims management process. Further, the SmartScope toolset is included at no additional cost with each Xactimate Pro license, requiring no additional software to download or install, nor additional transaction fees for the use of SmartScope.â

SmartScope enables property professionals to work directly from within Xactimateâs Sketch tool â using digital diagrams either imported from third-party services or manually created â to answer questions in dynamic forms that are auto-generated for each applicable job type. SmartScope then applies the appropriate quantity of line items and fully audits and scores the estimate based on building techniques and general scoping practices, such as the IICRCâs S500 standards for water mitigation or a companyâs specific scoping rules. Estimators can even create, measure and score custom drying plans for water mitigation losses.

Xactware customers excited by SmartScope benefits
âSmartScope is the first tool on the market to be able to help our franchises capture and guide them through a better scope and audit as they are doing the job,â ServPro Chief Information Officer Jeff Fields said. âIt also benefits our insurance clients and our customers by providing a more accurate scope and allows us to adjust the scope while the job is in progress.â

American Technologies, Inc. President Jeff Moore also sees benefits for estimators, clients and insurance companies: âSmartScope provides ATI with assurance in knowing we will continually exceed customer expectations while better managing the business through the creation of consistent, accurate and quality estimates for various job scenarios. SmartScope will also benefit the industry as a whole, by reducing the complexity and errors of an ever-increasingly rule-driven industry.â

SmartScope will be available with the latest version of XactimateÂ ProÂ starting June 29 to profiles with the feature flag enabled.Â SmartScope is available with the latest version of Xactimate Pro. To learn more about this new feature, watch the âA New Approach to Water Mitigationâ session at VeriskElevate.com.

About Verisk
Verisk (

VRSK, Financial) provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the companyâs advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The companyâs analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more: Verisk.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Media Contact:
Ali Krueger Herbert
Verisk
551-204-6592
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI0MzAxNiM0MjAxODcxIzIwMDUxMTQ=
44106c53-90eb-47fe-92ec-3333360393a0

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment