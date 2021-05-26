Statement from Vireo Health on the Expansion of Minnesota's Medical Cannabis Program to Include the Use of Smokable Cannabis Flower

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Statement from Vireo Health on the Expansion of Minnesota's Medical Cannabis Program to Include the Use of Smokable Cannabis Flower

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, May 26, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO;Â OTCQX: VREOF), the leading physician-led, science-focused multi-state cannabis company, today announced its support for Governor Walz signing into law the expansion of Minnesota's medical cannabis program to include smokable cannabis flower.

FB_Avatars_Generic_Logo.jpg

The below statements are attributable to Vireo Health's Chairman and CEO, Kyle Kingsley, MD. Dr. Kingsley was an emergency room physician who left the ER to start one of Minnesota's first medical cannabis companies.

"This advancement marks a major milestone for Minnesota and begins the next chapter for the state's medical cannabis program. Adding smokable cannabis flower to the state's cannabis program will drastically improve the accessibility and affordability for both new and existing cannabis patients.

We applaud Governor Walz and legislators from both parties for acting on this important endeavor to do what we believe is best for Minnesota patients. Â Over time, the addition of cannabis flower to the medical program will cut costs for many of the tens of thousands of Minnesotans across the state who currently use cannabis to treat serious medical conditions. It will also encourage the participation of many new patients who previously were shut out of the program due to costs or lack of product diversity.

As a physician, I believe that this advancement will also help protect public health and safety by driving patients who previously could not afford the state's program away from illicit markets. The high costs of the medical program previously led to many patients using unsafe and untested cannabis products, including flower, purchased from the illicit market without the guidance or support of healthcare practitioners. Now Minnesotans can more easily access medical cannabis dispensed by licensed pharmacists and be monitored on our state prescription monitoring program.

Furthermore, we believe cannabis is a safer, less addictive alternative for the treatment of chronic or intractable pain. Therefore, the addition of smokable cannabis flower could further help to reduce the irrevocable damage caused by the opioid epidemic. In 2019, opioid overdoses hit a tragic record high with 428 confirmed deaths of Minnesotans. In that same year, zero died from a cannabis overdose."

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc. is a physician-led cannabis company focused on bringing the best of technology, science, and engineering to the cannabis industry. Vireo manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities, state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goodsâ¢ and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Vireo's team of more than 400 employees, led by scientists, engineers, and cultivation experts, is focused on efficiency and the creation of best-in-class products, while driving scientific innovation within the cannabis industry and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, Vireo is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in eight markets and operates 16 dispensaries nationwide. For more information about Vireo Health, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

Contact Information

Media Inquiries:
Albe Zakes
Vice President, Corporate CommunicationsÂ 
[email protected]Â Â 
(267) 2221-4800

Investor Inquiries:
Sam Gibbons
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(612) 314-8995

favicon.png?sn=CG90398&sd=2021-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-from-vireo-health-on-the-expansion-of-minnesotas-medical-cannabis-program-to-include-the-use-of-smokable-cannabis-flower-301299623.html

SOURCE Vireo Health International, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG90398&Transmission_Id=202105260802PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG90398&DateId=20210526
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment