Synexis Names Trane Technologies Executive as New Appointee to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LENEXA, Kan., May 26, 2021

LENEXA, Kan., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Synexis today announced the appointment of Karin De Bondt to the Synexis board of directors, effective immediately. De Bondt is the president of Thermo King Americas, a strategic brand of Trane Technologies plc (

NYSE:TT, Financial), and worldwide leader in delivering sustainable solutions to strengthen the cold chain and create healthier air quality for transit. She is a member of Trane Technologies' Executive Leadership Team and is currently responsible for the management, operations, and financial performance of Thermo King Americas.

Karin_De_Bondt.jpg

"We're pleased to welcome Karin to the Synexis Board of Directors. Her industry expertise and customer-centric mindset are a valuable addition," said Eric Schlote, CEO of Synexis. "Karin's knowledge will help us as we continue our focus on indoor air quality. Her demonstrated success in growing the companies she's worked for brings great value and complements the strength of our Board."

During her time with Trane Technologies, De Bondt has led businesses around the globe including North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. She is recognized for consistently delivering strong financial results and business growth â even when faced with some of the most challenging and uncertain conditions. Core to her success has been her customer-focused approach, along with her ability to formulate winning strategies and build high-performing teams.

De Bondt began her career at DHL, where she gained extensive experience in key areas of the business including finance, product management and sales. Her role and scope of responsibilities quickly increased in importance and seniority up until her final role as Senior Vice President of Global Business Development.Â 

De Bondt holds a master's degree in economics from Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium, and Diplome d'administration des Entreprises from UniversitÃ© de Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium.

ABOUT SYNEXIS
Founded in 2008, Synexis LLC is a leader in microbial reduction and the sole developer of patented technology that creates and continuously disperses DHP (Dry Hydrogen Peroxide) to help reduce the presence of microbes in indoor, occupied spaces around the clock.1,2

Synexis BioDefense systems are regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state governments as antimicrobial devices. Synexis systems are produced in an EPA-registered facility and packaged and labeled in accordance with EPA regulations appearing at 40 CFR 152.500. The Synexis technology has received Underwriter Laboratories (UL) 2998 standard certification (Environmental Claim Validation Procedure (ECVP) for Zero Ozone Emissions from Air Cleaners) and works continuously without disruptions in normal operations or workflow.3 Synexis currently holds 16 patents with 16 pending.2 In addition, Synexis DHP technology is supported by data from four peer-reviewed studies.1,4,5,6

For more information, visit Synexis.com.

1Â Herman CK, Hess J, Cerra C. Dilute hydrogen peroxide technology for reduction of microbial colonization in the hospital setting. Am J Infect Control. 2015:S25âS26.
2Â Synexis https://synexis.com/patents/. Accessed April 1, 2021.
3Â UL Certification numbers: Blade UL E482400 and Sentry UL E495096
4Â Ramirez M, Matheu L, Gomez M, Chang A, Ferrolino J, Mack R, Antillon-Klussmann F, Melgar M. Effectiveness of dry hydrogen peroxide on reducing environmental microbial bioburden risk in a pediatric oncology intensive care unit. Am J Infect Control. 2021 May;49(5):608-613. doi: 10.1016/j.ajic.2020.08.026. Epub 2020 Aug 20. PMID: 32828799.
5Â Infection Specialists and Pharmacists Share Responsibility for Ensuring Patient Safety; Pharmacy Times. Published November 23, 2020.
6Â Sanguinet J., Edmiston C. Evaluation of dry hydrogen peroxide in reducing microbial bioburden in a healthcare facility. Am Journ of Infect Control, 2021, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ajic.2021.03.004

Synexis_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG90296&sd=2021-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synexis-names-trane-technologies-executive-as-new-appointee-to-board-of-directors-301299480.html

SOURCE Synexis LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG90296&Transmission_Id=202105260815PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG90296&DateId=20210526
