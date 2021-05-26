Logo
Magna Gold Reaches 3 Million Manhours Without a Lost-Time Incident

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, May 26, 2021

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Â Magna Gold Corp. (TSXV: MGR)Â (OTCQB: MGLQF) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the achievement of a significant milestone. The San Francisco Mine has exceeded three million man-hours of work without lost-time incidents within all its operations, including contractors and suppliers. The last lost-time incident was in September 2018. In addition, the San Francisco Mine has never had an occupational hazard fatality in its entire [11 year] history. These accomplishments reflect the Company's commitment to personnel safety and consistency in risk and safety preventative practices.

Magna_Gold_Corp__Magna_Gold_Reaches_3_Million_Manhours_Without_a.jpg

Arturo Bonillas, President and CEO stated "This is a very important achievement and a good reflection of the planning and training we undertake resulting in high safety standards at our operations. We are proud of our team's dedication, and especially during the ramp-up of operations in the past year, to maintaining a safe and hazard free workplace environment".

On April 7, each employee of the Company including all contractors and suppliers received a certificate of recognition for their effort and commitment to their own safety and that of their co-workers. The Company currently employs 238 direct employees and 681 contractor's personnel.

On other safety-related matters, the Company credits stringent safety and control measures in fostering a disciplined management of the COVID-19 crisis, with zero current cases at the Company as at today' date.

Magna has an unwavering commitment to the protection of health, safety, and the environment. It operates in a sustainable and socially responsible manner that is consistent with Company values by actively promoting and developing systems to minimize risk and impact. The Company works cooperatively with local stakeholders and governmental agencies using the best technologies to ensure safe and efficient use of resources.

Magna's commitment to the country of Mexico and its economic, social, and environmental impact will continue to be transparent.

About Magna Gold Corp
Magna is a Mexico focused gold/silver production company focused on acquiring, exploring, developing and operating quality precious metals properties in Mexico. It is committed to advancing its 100% owned highly prospective mineral properties located in Sonora and in Chihuahua. The primary strength of the Company is the team of highly experienced mining professionals with a proven track record of developing properties in Mexico from discovery to production. Magna employs community members and services in its operations.Â Â Â 

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Arturo Bonillas
President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements
This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future safety plans and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry,Â  risks related to the effects of COVID-19 on the Company; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

favicon.png?sn=TO89867&sd=2021-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magna-gold-reaches-3-million-manhours-without-a-lost-time-incident-301299881.html

SOURCE Magna Gold Corp.

