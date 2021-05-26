StoneX Provides Access to the Chinese Commodity Markets

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

StoneX Provides Access to the Chinese Commodity Markets

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

StoneX to offer access to key commodities contracts listed on major Chinese futures exchanges

PR Newswire

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2021

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. ("StoneX" or the "Company"), a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. (NASADAQ: SNEX), today announced that it has become an Overseas Intermediary of the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE), Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), and the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE), giving it the ability to offer access to key Chinese commodities futures contracts available to international clients.Â Â 

INTL_FCStone_Inc_Logo.jpg

StoneX clients will now have access to these key Chinese commodity markets and the ability to trade internationalised contracts such as the DCE Iron Ore futures, which is one of the most heavily traded metals futures contracts in the world. StoneX now has the ability to offer its clients clearing and execution services on the following futures contracts:

Exchange

Contract

DCE

Iron Ore

DCE

Palm Olein Futures

INE

Medium Sour Crude Oil

INE

TSR 20# Rubber

INE

Low Sulphur Fuel Oil

INE

Copper Futures

ZCE

Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

Lian Tuck (LT) Lee, Head of Listed Derivatives, Asia for StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., commented on the news, "Our status as Overseas Intermediary at these key Chinese futures exchanges will allow clients to leverage the capabilities of our Singapore-based 24-hour clearing and execution desk to facilitate their futures trading strategies in the Chinese markets. We look forward to offering to our international clients our best-in-class market access, wherever they may be based."Â Â Â Â 

This exciting new market access complements StoneX's build out of its substantial product capabilities across Asia Pacific and furthers its goal of providing unparalleled access to all major exchanges globally via its 24-hour futures and options desk in Singapore. Clients will benefit from having full execution capabilities on these contracts during local market hours, allowing for effective and expeditious trading in the Chinese markets. StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services network that connects companies, organisations, traders and investors to 39 derivatives exchanges, 175 foreign exchange markets, nearly every global securities marketplace and a number of bi-lateral liquidity venues. By establishing itself as an Overseas Intermediary at these key Chinese futures exchanges, the Company has further solidified its strategic position in the region.Â 

Greg Kallinikos, Chief Executive Officer of StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., concluded, "As one of the largest non-bank brokers in Asia, our participation in the Chinese commodity markets further strengthens our presence in the region by connecting our clients to even more exchanges. Being able to offer access to internationalised Chinese futures contracts will allow our clients to pursue their derivatives trading strategies across even more markets globally via a single, trusted access point â StoneX."

About StoneX Group Inc.
StoneX Group Inc. (formerly INTL FCStone Inc.), through its subsidiaries, connects clients with the global markets across all asset classes â providing execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services through one trusted partner. Clients use its global financial services network to pursue trading opportunities, make investments, manage their market risk, and improve their performance. A publicly traded company (NASDAQ:SNEX) headquartered in New York City, StoneX Group Inc. and its 3,000 employees serve more than 35,000 commercial and institutional clients, and 340,000 active retail accounts, from approximately 70 offices spread across six continents.

StoneX Group Inc. facilitates clearing and trading on SGX (among other major exchanges) via its wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd.

Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.

Media Contact
Jay A. Morakis
M Group Strategic CommunicationsÂ (forÂ StoneX Group Inc.)
+1Â 646 859 5951Â Â 
[email protected]Â Â Â 

SNEX - G

favicon.png?sn=NY90888&sd=2021-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stonex-provides-access-to-the-chinese-commodity-markets-301299837.html

SOURCE StoneX Group Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY90888&Transmission_Id=202105260830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY90888&DateId=20210526
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment