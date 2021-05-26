Castlight Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT), a leader in healthcare navigation, today announced that senior management will participate in the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference, including one-on-one meetings and a presentation on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 3:00 pm ET. The webcast and related presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of www.castlighthealth.com.

AboutÂ Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for people to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. As a leader in healthcare navigation, we provide a world-class digital platform with a team of clinical and benefits experts to help members easily connect and engage with the right programs and care, at the right time. Castlight partners with Fortune 500 companies and health plans to transform employee and member benefits into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience to deliver better health outcomes and maximize returns on healthcare investments.

