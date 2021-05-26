Black Knight's Optimal Blue PPE Integrates with Fannie Mae API to Offer Scenario-Specific, Servicing-Released Premium Pricing

PR Newswire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,Â Black Knight, Inc. Â ( NYSE:BKI, Financial) announced that it has completed the integration of its industry-leadingÂ product and pricing engine, theÂ Optimal Blue PPE, with Fannie Mae's Servicing Marketplace APIÂ to provide clients with scenario-specific, granular pricing for servicing-released transactions. By connecting the two in real-time, the Optimal Blue PPE further enhances efficiencies and secondary marketing processes by fully automating the servicing-released premium (SRP) pricing of Fannie Mae loans.Â

"This highly anticipated integration addresses the secondaryÂ market'sÂ need for exceptionally precise,Â automated servicing-released pricing," said Scott Happ, president, Black Knight Secondary Marketing Technologies. "Clients can improve their best execution with highly accurate pricing that is calculated based on extensive adjustments and their servicers of choice â either one or multiple."Â Â

Available to all Fannie Mae sellers that leverage the Optimal Blue PPE, this integration enhances previous pricing capabilities byÂ retrieving adjustments related to loan amount, state, loan-to-value ratios, etc. This new capability also includesÂ expanded data points,Â such as par rate and par spread calculations, toÂ returnÂ more specific SRP pricing. The fully automated functionality also helps clients gain efficiencies, with faster access to more detailed pricing.Â Â

