Black Knight's Optimal Blue PPE Integrates with Fannie Mae API to Offer Scenario-Specific, Servicing-Released Premium Pricing

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

-- Black Knight has completed the integration of its industry-leading Optimal Blue PPE with Fannie Mae's Servicing MarketplaceÂ® API

-- Through this integration, Fannie Mae sellers that use the Optimal Blue PPE have access to scenario-specific, granular pricing for servicing-released loans

-- This real-time, fully automated connection helps clients gain efficiencies and improve secondary marketing processes related to servicing-released premium (SRP) pricing

-- Pricing is determined based on extensive adjustments, giving clients a higher degree of servicing-released pricing precision

PR Newswire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 26, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,Â Black Knight, Inc.Â (

NYSE:BKI, Financial) announced that it has completed the integration of its industry-leadingÂ product and pricing engine, theÂ Optimal Blue PPE, with Fannie Mae's Servicing Marketplace APIÂ to provide clients with scenario-specific, granular pricing for servicing-released transactions. By connecting the two in real-time, the Optimal Blue PPE further enhances efficiencies and secondary marketing processes by fully automating the servicing-released premium (SRP) pricing of Fannie Mae loans.Â 

Black_Knight_Logo.jpg

"This highly anticipated integration addresses the secondaryÂ market'sÂ need for exceptionally precise,Â automated servicing-released pricing," said Scott Happ, president, Black Knight Secondary Marketing Technologies. "Clients can improve their best execution with highly accurate pricing that is calculated based on extensive adjustments and their servicers of choice â either one or multiple."Â Â 

Available to all Fannie Mae sellers that leverage the Optimal Blue PPE, this integration enhances previous pricing capabilities byÂ retrieving adjustments related to loan amount, state, loan-to-value ratios, etc. This new capability also includesÂ expanded data points,Â such as par rate and par spread calculations, toÂ returnÂ more specific SRP pricing. The fully automated functionality also helps clients gain efficiencies, with faster access to more detailed pricing.Â Â 

About Black KnightÂ 
Black Knight, Inc. (

NYSE:BKI, Financial) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.Â 

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visitÂ www.blackknightinc.com.Â 

ForÂ moreÂ information:Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 




MichelleÂ KerschÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 

Mitch CohenÂ Â Â Â Â 

904.854.5043Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 

704.890.8158

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=FL89317&sd=2021-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-knights-optimal-blue-ppe-integrates-with-fannie-mae-api-to-offer-scenario-specific-servicing-released-premium-pricing-301298967.html

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.

