Canaan Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on June 1, 2021

PR Newswire

BEIJING, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

The Company's management team will hold a Direct Event conference call on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title:

Registration Link: Canaan Inc. First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference CallÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1050349

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through June 9, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:

International:Â Â Â Â Â

United States:Â Â Â Â Â

Hong Kong, China:Â Â Â Â Â

Replay PIN:Â Â Â +61-2-8199-0299

+1-646-254-3697

+852-3051-2780Â

1050349Â

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at investor.canaan-creative.com.

About Canaan Inc.

Established in 2013, Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production and software services. The company's vision is "super computing is what we do, social enrichment is why we do". Canaan has a rich experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, it released and mass produced the Canaan's first ASIC bitcoin mining machine. In 2018, Canaan released the world's first 7nm ASIC chip, providing energy efficient computing equipment to the cryptocurrency mining industry. In the same year, Canaan released the world's first RISC-V architecture commercial edge AI chip, further harnessing the potential of AISC technology in the field of high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.

Investor Relations Contact

Canaan Inc.

Mr. Shaoke Li

Email: [email protected]

ICR Inc.

Robin Yang

Tel: +1 (347) 396-3281

Email: [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canaan-inc-to-report-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-june-1-2021-301299715.html

SOURCE Canaan Inc.