Pococha, One Of The Top Live Streaming Apps In Japan, Makes Its Debut In The United States

TOKYO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â DeNA Co., Ltd. today announces the debut of Pococha , one of Japan's top live streaming apps, in the United States. This launch brings a fresh take to the live streaming space in the U.S. market and provides content creators with another opportunity to create a viable profession out of their social media businesses while the live communication market booms worldwide.

Pococha is one of the most successful live streaming apps in Japan. As of March 31, 2021, the platform hasÂ accumulated over 2.5 million downloads since its launch in 2017 and has generated over $250 million USD in revenue. Available for both iOS and Android, Pococha is powered by a high-spirited, safe and encouraging community of users through an easy-to-use app that creates accessible ways for audiences to reach their favorite creators and discover new personalities.

"Live streaming is wildly popular in Asia and we couldn't be more excited to bring Pococha to the United States," says Daisuke Mizuta, Executive Producer of Pococha at DeNA. "We believe the live streaming space is about to explode in the U.S., the same way it has taken off in other parts of the world. We're looking forward to entering this new market early to help drive the live streaming phenomenon in the United States with Pococha."

While other social media channels have live streaming capabilities, Pococha's entire platform is dedicated to live communication, and does so in a safe, positive and effective way that also helps drive revenue for content creators. Pococha offers its content creators a path to success through highly detailed and immersive reports, goals, challenges, and more. The Pococha app's capabilities allow audiences to support their favorite creators via a gamified experience with interactive items, live events and contests, Family Chat Rooms, and more.

Pococha is now available to download in both the App Store for iOS and on Google Play for Android. For more information, please visit pococha.com or Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .Â

About Pococha

Pococha is a live communication app operated by DeNA, where broadcasters and viewers enjoy communicating with one another through live streams. Pococha is based on the concept of "Live Link LifeâEnjoy the momentâ" and a variety of people, from comedians to singers, deliver unique live streaming experiences every day. Through Pococha, it's easy for people to enjoy live streaming experiences whenever they wish. Our community platform feels like home, and we value the relationships broadcasters form with fans who passionately support them. We strive to provide an environment comfortable for both broadcasters and viewers. The service launched in January 2017 in Japan, and as of March 31, 2021 the app had 2.5 million cumulative downloads. https://www.pococha.com/en Â

About DeNA

DeNA (pronounced "D-N-A") aims to entertain and to serve through our businesses, under our mission to delight people beyond their wildest dreams. DeNA has cultivated expertise and insight in internet and AI technology, and engages in both internet services and businesses in real spaces. Forming alliances with business partners is also a key core competence for DeNA. DeNA's major business areas are in mobile games, sports, live streaming, healthcare, and automotive. Founded in 1999, DeNA is headquartered in Tokyo and has over 2,000 employees. DeNA Co., Ltd. is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (2432). For more information, visit: dena.com/intl/ .

