Bigtincan Announces Engagement Hub Spring Release

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Personalized Microsites and Deeper Insights Deliver Exceptional Buyer Experiences

PR Newswire

WALTHAM, Mass., May 26, 2021

WALTHAM, Mass., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â BigtincanÂ® (

ASX:BTH, Financial), the global leader in sales enablement automation, today announced its Engagement Hub Spring 2021 release. This release provides buyers with personalized experiences relevant to their specific problems.

Bigtincan's new personalization features allow sellers to quickly create and deliver meaningful digital content experiences that buyers can consume in a non-linear way. The solution puts the customer in the driver's seat, giving them the power to decide what content they consume and when from an easy-to-navigate, personalized content microsite. Sellers can get a complete picture of buyer engagement and interests thanks to the deep engagement insights provided within the new solution â including details on both shared and individual priorities of players in an opportunity. Sellers are empowered to dynamically update content and links as a deal progresses, so the buyer always has the freshest and most relevant information.

"Buyers do not want to consume content that doesn't address their specific needs," said David Keane, Co-founder and CEO of Bigtincan. "Our integration of ClearSlide into the Bigtincan solution set as Engagement Hub and launch of the spring release allows us to take the buyer experience to the next level of personalization while retaining content governance and revealing new insights into buyer behavior and content effectiveness."

Marketers want to provide sellers with the flexibility to personalize assets on their own while protecting messaging and branding. They also want to know which content is being used most often and driving the most buyer engagement. The Bigtincan solution allows sellers to create personalized presentations out of multiple assets, update text and images, and reorder and hide slides all within the tool. This approach avoids the loss of version control and maintains visibility into the most used content.

Sellers save time by customizing content right within the system, captivate buyers with personalized digital content sharing experiences, and now get a complete picture of buyer engagement and interests.

Engagement insights are often difficult to understand â and make decisions with â at-a-glance particularly when a link to multiple assets is shared at once with multiple people. Bigtincan content insights provide a complete picture of buyer engagement and interests in an easy dashboard that allows data to guide the most effective sales content strategy. Data can be analyzed by activity, time period, tag, owner, user, group, opportunity state, industry and more. The analytics provided guide marketers to invest in developing content that is actually being used and delivering the most ROI.

The spring release of Bigtincan Engagement Hub is available now.

To learn more about Bigtincan, visit www.bigtincan.com.

About Bigtincan
Bigtincan (

ASX:BTH, Financial) helps sales and service teams increase win rates and customer satisfaction. The company's AI-powered sales enablement automation platform features the industry's premier user experience that empowers reps to more effectively engage with customers and prospects and encourages team-wide adoption. Leading brands including AT&T, Thermo Fisher, Merck, ANZ Bank and others rely on Bigtincan to enhance sales productivity and fuel customer engagement. With global sales and marketing headquartered in Boston, Bigtincan also has offices across EMEA, Australia and Asia. To discover more about how your organization can benefit from the Bigtincan platform, please visit www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.

Media Contact:Â 
Pam Dearen
VP Marketing Communications & Customer Relations
Bigtincan
[email protected]
+1 (617) 981-7557

favicon.png?sn=NE90015&sd=2021-05-26 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bigtincan-announces-engagement-hub-spring-release-301299363.html

SOURCE Bigtincan

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE90015&Transmission_Id=202105260900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE90015&DateId=20210526
