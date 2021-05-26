South Star Mining Announces Name Change to South Star Battery Metals Corp. to Highlight Evolution in Growth Strategy

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Â South Star Mining Corp. ("South Star"Â or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF) is pleased to announce that it is changing its corporate name to South Star Battery Metals Corp. Effective at the opening of trading on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture and OTC Exchanges under the new name. The stock symbols remain the same.

Shareholders holding South Star share certificates can request a replacement certificate with the new Company name, but new certificates are not required and will not be automatically issued. There is no change in the capitalization structure of the Company in connection with the change of the name.Â

The name change highlights the evolution of the target markets and growth strategies for the Company over the mid- to long-term. Richard Pearce, President and CEO of South Star, commented: "We are pleased to announce the name change, which we believe is more aligned with our vision of where we create the most value for clients, shareholders and stakeholders, as well as the Company's strategic growth initiatives for the coming years.Â Over the past few weeks, we released fantastic news regarding offtake agreements and excellent testing results for expandable and purified graphite products. The news highlights the high-quality, high-purity and low-contaminate nature of South Star's concentrates and purified graphite, as well as strong market demand for sourcing product. The superior testing results open a world of commercial opportunities for premium value-add products with strong margins.Â

We are in the process of transitioning from a development company to a producing mine with commercial operations planned for September 2022. Brazil is already a critical battery metals jurisdiction providing high-quality products and important supply-chain diversification. South Star will be a key player and part of the long-term solution with secure, high-quality industrial minerals and battery metals for the clean energy revolution. We are quickly building South Star into the first new graphite operation in continuous commercial production in the Americas in more than a decade."

About South Star Battery Metals Corp.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in Brazil. South Star is driven to create fundamental value in the industrial minerals and battery metals sectors for clients and investors with real projects that have strong intrinsic financial and operating metrics, and that can be profitable throughout the resource cycles. South Star has an experienced executive team with a strong history of discovering, developing, building and operating profitable mines in Brazil.

The Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. The Project has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is carrying its development plan towards Phase 1 production projected in Q4 2022, pending financing.Â

The Santa Cruz project is being developed in a phased approach.Â Phase 1 operations for the 5,000 tpy pilot plant operations are fully licensed, and the Company is preparing to start construction in September 2021 with commercial production targeted for Q4 2022. Phase 2 operations will represent a larger-scale concentration plant currently planned to produce between 25,000 to 30,000 tpy of concentrate. The sizing of the Phase 2 plant could be increased depending on the successes of the Phase 1 operations, ongoing development of commercial relationships, and market conditions.Â

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Mr. Richard Pearce

Chief Executive Officer

