Alvin J. Nance, Ernest D. Campbell Elected to Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank Boards of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alvin J. Nance, Ernest D. Campbell Elected to Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank Boards of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 26, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank, Â announced today that Alvin J. Nance and Ernest D. Campbell have each been elected to the board of directors for both the holding company and the bank. The announcement was made by William E. "Bill" Edwards III, Mountain Commerce Bank president and chief executive officer, and vice chairman of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Mountain_Commerce_Bank_Logo.jpg

Nance is chief executive officer (CEO) of development for Knoxville's LHP Capital, LLC, a real estate development firm and a national leader in the development and management of affordable housing. Prior to joining LHP in 2015, Nance served for 14 years as executive director and CEO of the Knoxville Community Development Corporation (KCDC) where he was a member of the mayoral staffs of Victor Ashe, Bill Haslam and Madeline Rogero. Before KCDC, Nance worked at a pair of regional banks for a combined 20 years. He is active in organizations representing public housing authorities and affordable housing developers in Tennessee and the southeast, and has served in a variety of capacities for the Knox County Industrial Development Board, Project GRAD, the Great Smoky Mountain CouncilâBoys Scouts of America, and his alma mater, Maryville College, among others. Nance was recently elected chair of Knoxville's Sports Authority, which will be evaluating a proposal for a publicly owned sports and entertainment stadium in the cityâincluding how to finance, build and manageÂ  it.

Campbell is a 40-year resident of Johnson City, Tennessee and owner of Ernest Campbell Development, LLC, a general contracting and real estate development firm. He is licensed as a general contractor in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. A graduate of the University of North CarolinaâChapel Hill, Campbell worked for more than 17 years as a field observer for an architectural firm before starting his own enterprise in 1999. Previously, he was a housing specialist for the North Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Community Development and was a charter member of the North Carolina Section 8 Housing Association. Campbell has been active in the upper east Tennessee community for many years, serving as president of the area's home builders association, its Rotary club and its Little League association.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Alvin and Ernestâwith their years of experience and insightâto the Mountain Commerce Bancorp and Mountain Commerce Bank boards," said Edwards in the announcement. "These are two immensely skilled, extremely knowledgeable and highly distinguished individuals, and our company and our shareholders are extraordinarily fortunate to have them as part of the team guiding our organization."Â Â 

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI."

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The bank traces its history back over a century and serves East Tennessee through five branches located in Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses and high net worth individuals who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com

Downloadable photo of Mr. Nance
Downloadable photo of Mr. Campbell

favicon.png?sn=FL89885&sd=2021-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alvin-j-nance-ernest-d-campbell-elected-to-mountain-commerce-bancorp-inc-and-mountain-commerce-bank-boards-of-directors-301299751.html

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL89885&Transmission_Id=202105260900PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL89885&DateId=20210526
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment