Alvin J. Nance, Ernest D. Campbell Elected to Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank Boards of Directors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank, Â announced today that Alvin J. Nance and Ernest D. Campbell have each been elected to the board of directors for both the holding company and the bank. The announcement was made by William E. "Bill" Edwards III, Mountain Commerce Bank president and chief executive officer, and vice chairman of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Nance is chief executive officer (CEO) of development for Knoxville's LHP Capital, LLC, a real estate development firm and a national leader in the development and management of affordable housing. Prior to joining LHP in 2015, Nance served for 14 years as executive director and CEO of the Knoxville Community Development Corporation (KCDC) where he was a member of the mayoral staffs of Victor Ashe, Bill Haslam and Madeline Rogero. Before KCDC, Nance worked at a pair of regional banks for a combined 20 years. He is active in organizations representing public housing authorities and affordable housing developers in Tennessee and the southeast, and has served in a variety of capacities for the Knox County Industrial Development Board, Project GRAD, the Great Smoky Mountain CouncilâBoys Scouts of America, and his alma mater, Maryville College, among others. Nance was recently elected chair of Knoxville's Sports Authority, which will be evaluating a proposal for a publicly owned sports and entertainment stadium in the cityâincluding how to finance, build and manageÂ it.

Campbell is a 40-year resident of Johnson City, Tennessee and owner of Ernest Campbell Development, LLC, a general contracting and real estate development firm. He is licensed as a general contractor in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. A graduate of the University of North CarolinaâChapel Hill, Campbell worked for more than 17 years as a field observer for an architectural firm before starting his own enterprise in 1999. Previously, he was a housing specialist for the North Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Community Development and was a charter member of the North Carolina Section 8 Housing Association. Campbell has been active in the upper east Tennessee community for many years, serving as president of the area's home builders association, its Rotary club and its Little League association.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Alvin and Ernestâwith their years of experience and insightâto the Mountain Commerce Bancorp and Mountain Commerce Bank boards," said Edwards in the announcement. "These are two immensely skilled, extremely knowledgeable and highly distinguished individuals, and our company and our shareholders are extraordinarily fortunate to have them as part of the team guiding our organization."Â Â

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI."

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The bank traces its history back over a century and serves East Tennessee through five branches located in Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses and high net worth individuals who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com

