Hyundai Extends Sponsorship of National Salute to America's Heroes Through 2024

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Hyundai is renewing its sponsorship of the National Salute to America's Heroes for three more years as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting veterans and the U.S. military. Currently in its fifth year, the patriotic two-day event returns to Miami Beach this Memorial Day weekend, May 29-30. Designed to pay tribute to and honor military and first responders, the event includes the Hyundai Air & Sea Show and countless interactive displays.

In conjunction with the event, Hyundai is donating $50,000 to Folds of Honor to provide scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members.

"We're proud to have been a part of the National Salute to America's Heroes since its debut in 2017," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "All of us at Hyundai share the greatest respect and appreciation for the contributions of those who have served our country. This partnership continues Hyundai's long-term commitment to supporting the U.S. Military and paying tribute to our service men and women who are America's bravest heroes."

"There is no better time than Memorial Day weekend to pay tribute to our military, first responders, and those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our freedom," said Mickey Markoff, Executive Producer of the National Salute to America's Heroes. "We are so appreciative to Hyundai for their continued support to our Air & Sea Show and their commitment to honoring those who protect the country they serve."

National Salute to America's Heroes Event Details

The National Salute to America's Heroes is anchored by the Hyundai Air & Sea Show, The Greatest Show Above the Earthâ¢. The Hyundai Air & Sea Show showcases the skills of brave men and women, the state-of-the-art technology, and the equipment from all five branches of the United States Military and first responder organizations. This event also features offshore dynamic sea events, military recruiting exhibits, an Action Zone, and more, all on the beautiful shores of Miami Beach.

Experiential activations are centered at Lummus Park, spanning more than four city blocks on Ocean Drive. The Hyundai Hangar, located between 12th and 13th Street, will feature a collaborative chalkboard memorial wall for messages to family and friends who have served, along with other interactive activities and themed giveaways. Hyundai will also communicate its built in the U.S. story and display specially wrapped Hyundai vehicles honoring each branch of the U.S. Armed Services.

Hyundai's Military Support

Hyundai's Veteran Employment Transition program actively recruits military veterans for Hyundai dealership parts and service positions. The success of this program and others have led to Hyundai being named one of the Best of the Best Top Veteran-Friendly Companies by U.S. Veterans Magazine (for the eighth time in the last nine years), a 2021 Military FriendlyÂ® Employer from VIQTORY (an honor Hyundai has received eight times) and a 2021 VETS Indexes Recognized Employer.

Hyundai also offers a $500 incentive to military and first responders on all its vehicles. For additional details, please visit Hyundai Military Program and Hyundai First Responders Program.

National Salute to America's Heroes

The National Salute to America's Heroes presented by Hyundai is a nation-wide two-day celebration held on Miami Beach, Florida featuring the Hyundai Air & Sea Show presented by Hyundai, and Salute 365 initiative. Held on Memorial Day Weekend, the National Salute to America's Heroes presented by Hyundai focuses on honoring and paying tribute to the military and first responders who protect the freedoms of all Americans. National Salute to America's Heroes' mission is to bring back the true meaning and spirit of Memorial Day weekend and pay tribute to all those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our freedom. For more information, please visit www.USAsalute.com.

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assuranceâour promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

