Wildpack Beverage Inc. Signs Three Letters of Intent to Acquire Filling and Decorating Operations in Key Geographic Regions

PR Newswire

Executing Our Strategic Business Plan Ahead of Schedule

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Â Wildpack Beverage Inc (TSXV: CANS) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into three non-binding letters of intent with acquisition targets (each a "Target" and together, the "Targets").

The Targets are strategically located in key geographical regions identified by Wildpack as critical to both its near-term customer needs and long-term network requirements, being the South-East, North-Central and South-Central United States.

The key financial and operational metrics of the Targets align with the Company's growth strategy to acquire privately-owned quality assets on an accretive basis.

Wildpack has commenced operational, legal and financial due diligence on the Targets with a view of progressing to negotiation of definitive agreements following its completion.Â

Mitch Barnard, CEO commented "Due to our teams extensive acquisition experience, we have developed a streamlined approach to assessing opportunities and moving them through the various stages of our M&A process.Â We are making quick work of executing our strategic business plan.Â Fast but thoughtful growth is key to taking advantage of the massive market opportunity in front of us. We believe that these additions will position Wildpack as a dominant US provider of middle market beverage manufacturing services and packaging products, further solidifying us in our market nichÃ© as an earnings-driven enterprise with excellent 'blue sky' growth potential."

Charles Zadlo, COO said "These acquisitions are expected to represent an approximately 25% increase in total throughput capacity, a doubling of our geographic footprint (3 to 6 locations), and healthy synergies from a capabilities and SG&A perspective."

WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC.

Per: Â Â Â Â Â Â "Mitch Barnard"Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Mitch Barnard

Chief Executive Officer and Director

About Wildpack

Wildpack is engaged in beverage manufacturing and packaging, operating in the middle market by providing can filling and decorating services to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its subsidiaries and out of facilities in Baltimore, Maryland, Sacramento, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. Wildpack commenced trading on May 19, 2021 on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS.V".

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation: our statements related to the Company's the completion of the acquisition of the Targets and their expected impact on the operations and results of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Wildpack's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Wildpack's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the Transaction, including: that Wildpack's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; that Wildpack may not complete the acquisition of any of the Targets for reasons both within and outside its control; that even if the acquisitions are completed, the Company may not be able to integrate the Targets into its business operations as anticipated; adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the beverage manufacturing and packaging sector in general; that future results may vary from historical results; andÂ competition in the markets where Wildpack operates. Except as required by securities law, Wildpack does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.Â Â

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wildpack-beverage-inc-signs-three-letters-of-intent-to-acquire-filling-and-decorating-operations-in-key-geographic-regions-301299904.html

SOURCE Wildpack Beverage Inc.