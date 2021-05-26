Logo
New South Capital Management Inc Buys Discovery Inc, WESCO International Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Sells Discovery Inc, Xylem Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Memphis, TN, based Investment company New South Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Discovery Inc, WESCO International Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, WW International Inc, Cognyte Software, sells Discovery Inc, Xylem Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New South Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, New South Capital Management Inc owns 60 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+south+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 675,495 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7%
  2. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 8,838,349 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
  3. Tegna Inc (TGNA) - 8,885,748 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
  4. AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 118,804 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
  5. Open Text Corp (OTEX) - 3,183,596 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
New Purchase: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

New South Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 565,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

New South Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 565,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

New South Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 41,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

New South Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 1045.79%. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $28.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 2,484,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WESCO International Inc (WCC)

New South Capital Management Inc added to a holding in WESCO International Inc by 77.66%. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $103.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 896,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)

New South Capital Management Inc added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 59.83%. The purchase prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $74.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 876,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WW International Inc (WW)

New South Capital Management Inc added to a holding in WW International Inc by 36.39%. The purchase prices were between $22.98 and $35.91, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $37.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,352,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

New South Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 31.35%. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 33,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Xylem Inc (XYL)

New South Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Xylem Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35.

Reduced: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

New South Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Discovery Inc by 91.13%. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $30.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.18%. New South Capital Management Inc still held 310,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

New South Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 40.86%. The sale prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. New South Capital Management Inc still held 35,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC

. Also check out:

1. NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying

