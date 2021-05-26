CleanSpark Finalizes Purchase of ATL Data Center Real Estate

SALT LAKE CITY, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. ( CLSK)(âCleanSparkâ or the âCompanyâ), aÂ diversified energy services and Bitcoin mining company, focused on solving modern energy challenges, today announced that it had completed the purchase of the six acre property which houses ATL Data Centers LLC and the 41,387 square foot data center building.

As a part of the transaction in December of 2020, CleanSpark acquired the existing Bitcoin mining âmobile data centersâ within the facilities. The Company is in the process of expanding the number of mobile units deployed on-site in support of its focus on maximizing value and minimizing operating expense. A purchase option for the building and site was included in the original lease agreement at closing, and the resulting purchase transaction was finalized May 20, 2021 at a price of $4.71M. Obtaining ownership of the property will save the Company over fifty thousand dollars per month in rent resulting in a reduction of overhead and expenses by more than 20% in our mining segment. The Company will leverage the additional acreage to add renewables on site and to maximize the value of its substantial power purchase agreement. Each of these steps are in support of the Companyâs disclosed intent to reach carbon neutrality at the facility in 2022, demonstrating what is believed to be the lowest cost/cleanest mix of any American Bitcoin miner operating at scale.

CleanSpark President and CEO Zach Bradford said, âOwnership of the real estate at the data center location provides the flexibility for expansion within the massive footprint of the property. The strategy will incorporate the addition of energy storage and renewables to the previously announced new facilities to be completed on site, the future home of CleanBlok.â Adding, âWe believe that these steps significantly enhance the net-asset-value of the facility, further adding to the benefit to all of our stakeholders.â

Parties interested in learning more about CleanSpark products and services are encouraged to inquire by contacting the Company directly at [email protected] or visiting the Companyâs website at www.cleanspark.com.

