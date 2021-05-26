TriNet Announces Appointment of Veteran Board Member, Business Leader and Venture Capitalist, Myrna Soto to its Board of Directors

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Calif., MayÂ 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announcedÂ changes to itsÂ board of directors.Â Myrna Sotoâwho is aÂ seasoned cybersecurity executive, board leader, governance fellow, venture capital investorÂ andÂ advisorâwill be joining the TriNet board effective May 27, 2021.Â Additionally, Shawn Guertin will beÂ leaving the boardÂ on May 27 as he moves into his new positionÂ asÂ Executive Vice President andÂ Chief Financial Officer forÂ CVSHealth.Â

"MyrnaÂ brings a wonderful breadth and depth ofÂ knowledge, skills and experience to TriNet.Â She hasÂ a remarkable success record as a board member and executive leader, first-hand knowledge of many of the strugglesÂ growing businessesÂ face andÂ is an expert technology advisor.Â She is a fantastic advocate for the small and medium-size businesses we serve and aÂ great resource for TriNet leadership,"Â said TriNet President and CEO Burton M.Â Goldfield.



SotoÂ has more than 30 years of experience in management, advisory and boardÂ of director roles forÂ bothÂ major corporations and small companiesÂ in the tourism, financial and technology industries.Â She is passionate about security, strategy andÂ helping accelerate business success.Â



In addition to TriNet,Â SotoÂ currentlyÂ serves on the board of directors forÂ Michigan-basedÂ utility company Consumers Energy/ CMS Energy,Â Spirit Airlines, Popular Inc. (which operates under the names Banco Popular and Popular Bank) andÂ is a Board Advisor to an on-demand mental health company Ginger.Â HerÂ experienceÂ also includesÂ leadership and advisory roles withÂ Comcast Corp., MGM Resorts International,Â Royal Caribbean Cruises, American Express and Norwegian Cruise Lines, among others.Â



"I am dedicated toÂ helpingÂ companiesÂ realize their full potentialÂ and now, more than ever, small and medium-size businesses needÂ our supportÂ to reach that potential," saidÂ Soto.Â "TriNet'sÂ mission is to power business successÂ throughÂ extraordinaryÂ HR,Â and I am excited to work alongside them, my fellow board members, and the entire TriNet teamÂ to help these businesses succeed."



SotoÂ earnedÂ a Master of Business AdministrationÂ and a Master of ScienceÂ fromÂ Nova Southeastern University,Â as well as aÂ Bachelor ofÂ Arts in Psychology from Florida International University.Â She also holds a master certificate in project management and information technology management from The George Washington University School of Business.

Goldfield added, "Shawn's healthcare leadership experience has been a tremendous assetÂ to TriNet, our colleagues and our customers, but we couldn't be happier forÂ him andÂ wish him the best of luck."Â

