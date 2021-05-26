Albany Times Union Names Latham Pool Products a Winner of the Capital District Top Workplaces 2021 Award

LATHAM, N.Y., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham, The Pool Company has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by the Albany Times Union Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.



"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

âWe are honored to have received such recognition and are so humbled to see the satisfaction of our employees have such an impact on this award,â said Scott Rajeski, President and CEO of Latham, The Pool Company. âWe are continuing to do all that we can to ensure that our employees know how much they mean to us and to the future of Latham as we could not do what we do daily without such an incredible team, and we are always looking for more great people to join our family as Latham continues to grow.â

Latham, The Pool Company, which recently launched an initial public offering with Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SWIM, is the leading provider of residential inground pools and accessories in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham currently has more than 100 job openings in New Yorkâs Capital Region and 200 additional openings at facilities across the country. For more information on job opportunities at Latham, The Pool Company, please visit https://www.lathampool.com/about-us/careers/.

ABOUT LATHAM, THE POOL COMPANY

Latham, the Pool Companyâ¢, headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand. With over six decades of experience being at the center of the backyard lifestyle, Latham is committed to offering top quality pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand and pool accessories globally. With its fiberglass and vinyl-liner above-ground and in-ground pools, Latham continues to provide the best options for your backyard living space, along with the latest poolside technology available on the market. Lathamâs automatic safety pool covers and all-season pool covers and pool liners, sold under the Latham, Coverstar and GLI brands, are known for their reliability, durability and innovation. Servicing families across North America, Australia and New Zealand, Lathamâs mission has always been about making customersâ backyard dreams come true.

COMPANY CONTACT

Jodie Davis, Marketing & Brand Communications

[email protected], 518-396-8576

https://lathampool.com

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to workâ¯together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces.â¯Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, â¯Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available.â¯With access to a unique combination ofâ¯patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.â¯For more information or to nominate your organization,â¯visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc7357e8-c0d7-4a1f-9356-c1d4d49713a5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd5f53fc-3cde-4e4e-a001-cbf335c8d72f