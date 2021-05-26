Logo
DigitalAMN Reduces Debt, Extinguishing Nearly 20% of Convertible Notes

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (âDigitalAMNâ or the âCompanyâ) (OTCMKTS: DATI), a Public Accelerator-Incubator (âPAIâ), announced today that DigitalAMN has launched an initiative to begin eliminating its legacy convertible debt, beginning with settling approximately 20% of the current convertible debt obligations that are presently on the books.

As listed in the Companyâs most recent Quarterly Filings, Management indicated that of its currently outstanding debt obligations, roughly 50% of this debt is attributed to convertible notes (debt that converts into the Companyâs common equity). By entering into a series of agreements with creditors to exchange their debts for Series BB Preferred Stock, the Company effectively extinguished nearly 20% of the convertible debt.

âWe believe that restructuring and/or extinguishing convertible debt could ultimately strengthen the Companyâs balance sheet,â stated Ajene Watson, CEO of DigitalAMN. âMost important, this action should also help to further our long-standing effort to slow the overall rate of dilution that microcap companies typically experience. The primary goal is to create an environment conducive to more substantive capital raisesâsupporting business goals and building shareholder confidence.â

In a May 20th, 2021 Coffee Talk, DigitalAMN announced the Companyâs intent to reduce and extinguish legacy convertible debt. With that agenda now kicked into action, management indicated that they would continue pursuing opportunities to restructure and/or extinguish the remaining convertible debt, with the same vigor applied to the Companyâs stock reduction programs. Further, in support of this effort, the Company will continue trying to first exhaust all financing options, before entering into any new convertible debt obligations. To this end, over the past 12 months, the Company has raised just over $600,000 in non-convertible debt.

Mr. Watson concluded, âThere is always the possibility that we will not be able to restructure or extinguish all of our convertible debt, or, continue raising money without entering into new convertible debt. Nonetheless, we will continue to work diligently at it, as we believe that these dilution reducing initiatives are just as important as the products and services we provide, and may be to the greater benefit of our current and future shareholders.â

This and other Company updates will be further discussed in an upcoming shareholder conference call event management is planning to host within this 2nd Qt. For updates regarding this event, please visit https://digitalamn.com/contact-us/ to sign up for additional information.

ABOUT Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DATI) uses the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model with the intention of following the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OTC_DATI
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/digitalamn/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/digitalamn/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DigitalAssetMonetaryNetwork/

For investor and general information, please email [email protected]

Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, stock price, or results of operations.

Contact:
Public Relations Answering Center
(718) 285-6378 EXT 401
[email protected]

