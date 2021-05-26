University of California, San Francisco joins forces with Philips to enhance the digital patient experience with Philips HealthSuite

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

University of California, San Francisco joins forces with Philips to enhance the digital patient experience with Philips HealthSuite

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

May 26, 2021

Collaboration takes a Silicon Valley approach to the Quadruple Aim, setting new standard for modern healthcare with end-to-end cloud-based interoperability and innovative AI

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and San Francisco, CA â Royal Philips (: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF),Â aÂ world-class biomedical research hub and health system,Â today announced a partnership to develop technology that will enable a modern, more streamlined experience for patients and setÂ a new standard for healthcare delivery.

UCSF will use PhilipsÂ HealthSuite to oversee the development of technologies that leverage Artificial Intelligence to enable personalization and make it easier for patients to select providers, access their health information and receive virtual care at home, while also easing the burden on care providers with intuitive workflows and real-time decision support. Philipsâ open API-based ecosystem will foster the level of third-party innovation that, combined with UCSFâs clinical expertise, can achieve these goals. With end-to-end interoperability and orchestration, the cloud-based system enables Philipsâ products, systems, devices and services to work seamlessly with those developed by partners and third parties, reflecting the diversity of delivery systems and technology partners held by both Philips and UCSF.Â 

Address lack of interoperability
The work will addressÂ theÂ significant challenge of integrating dataÂ from the multitude of often incompatible software systemsÂ that generate and track patient information, a problem that is intensifying as health systems expand their networks andÂ extend care beyond hospitals and clinicsÂ into the community. The lack of interoperabilityÂ often requires manual re-entry or hunting down of data among the different systems.Â Integrating these different data streams will ease the burden on clinical staff, provide richer analytics and enable more coordinated orchestration of care across diverse settings.Â 

âOur goal in partnering with Philips is to serve our patients better,â said Aaron Neinstein, MD, associate professor of medicine and director of clinical informatics at UCSFâs Center for Digital Health Innovation. âThe services we enable on this platform will help people more easily find the right provider for the care they need, eliminating the worries and delays people often experience. We know that people need convenient access to care, whether for their acute symptoms or chronic conditions, and we can provide a more comprehensive, continuous feeling of support from their care team enabled by virtual and in-person experiences across their care journey.âÂ 

The co-developed solutions will power coordination and the frictionless flow of care across traditional boundaries of geography, hospital or site of care. âOver the past few years, UCSF Health has developed a network of high-quality providers across the Bay Area who share our vision to make healthcare more accessible, affordable and personalized,â said Shelby Decosta, President of UCSF Health Affiliates Network and Chief Strategy Officer for UCSF Health. âOur partnership with Philips will empower UCSF Health with navigation tools to bring this vision to life across our network of world-class hospitals, community clinics and outpatient centers, as well as through virtual care.â Â 

The agreement includes a combination of applied research and digital solution implementation, ranging from developing advanced artificial intelligence algorithms and virtual care delivery solutions to enable a more continuous, connected care experience, to connecting multiple hospitals to better coordinate a patientâs care journey. The partners will create and share best practices with the healthcare industry, focused on advancing the Quadruple Aim: better healthcare, at lower cost, with improved outcomes, while enhancing the experience for both patients and staff.Â 

âWe need to work together if we are going to move healthcare forward, and we are inspired by UCSFâs willingness to push the boundaries of technology innovation and transform care for their patients,â saidÂ Vitor Rocha, Chief Market Leader for Philips North AmericaÂ and member of the Executive Committee. âAs consumers, we have come to rely on technology to make our lives easier, such as trusting the cloud to manage our financial data, our commerce and our education. With this partnership, we are looking to simplify healthcare in the same way and make technology solutions pay dividends when it comes to the patientâs time and health.âÂ 

For further information, please contact:

Silvie Casanova
Philips North America
Tel.: +1 781 879 0692
E-mail: [email protected]

Mark Groves
Philips Global Press Office
Tel.: +31 631 639 916
E-mail: [email protected]

Laura Kurtzman
University of California, San Francisco
Tel.: +1 415 317 3760
E-mail: [email protected]

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum â from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

About UCSFÂ 
The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) is exclusively focused on the health sciences and is dedicated to promoting health worldwideÂ through advanced biomedical research, graduate-level education in the life sciences and healthÂ professions, and excellence in patient care. It includes UCSF Health, which comprises three top-ranked hospitals, as well as affiliations throughout the Bay Area. Learn more athttps://www.ucsf.edu,Â or see ourÂ Fact Sheet.

Attachment

ti?nf=MTAwMDQ5NzExNSM0MDA5NDYzMjcjMjAwMjgwMg==
feaa56ac-115e-4bfb-aaf2-d5355c16aca5
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment