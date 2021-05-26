Creatd Introduces the Vocal Ambassador Program to Drive Subscription Growth, and Provides Guidance on Upcoming Product Roadmap

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Creatd Introduces the Vocal Ambassador Program to Drive Subscription Growth, and Provides Guidance on Upcoming Product Roadmap

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

- The Ambassador Program represents Vocal's first referral feature, and is expected to help the Company achieve its projected 100,000 premium subscribers by year-end.

- Over 1 million Vocal creators can now participate in the Vocal Ambassador Program and be rewarded for helping to drive Vocal+ subscriptions.

PR Newswire

FORT LEE, N.J., May 26, 2021

FORT LEE, N.J., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company") the parent company of Vocal, today unveiled the Vocal Ambassador Program, introduced to accelerate Vocal+ subscriptions, as well as provided guidance on its upcoming product roadmap.

The Vocal Ambassador Program
The Vocal Ambassador Program is Creatd's brand new initiative to enable creators to tap into their respective audiences, spread the word about Vocal+ premium membership, and be compensated for their successful conversions. Much like an affiliate program, participants of Vocal's Ambassador Program receive a unique link and are rewarded with direct payments to their Vocal Wallet whenever someone they refer upgrades to a Vocal+ premium subscription. This unique offering provides an opportunity for monetization by both creators and their audience, in that anyone can become an ambassador. More details regarding program eligibility and participation terms can be found in the resource article published by the Vocal team.

Creatd_Introduces_the_Vocal_Ambassador_Program.jpg

Commenting on the Vocal Ambassador Program, Justin Maury, Creatd's President and Head of Product said, "The new Ambassador Program gives creators yet another path to be rewarded on Vocal and strengthens the value proposition that Vocal provides as a home base for creators. Historically, the introduction of referral programs has proven to be immensely successful in helping companies reach critical mass, acting as a catalyst driving widespread adoption for platforms like Dropbox and Airbnb. We are thrilled to give our creators a similar opportunity to be rewarded for participating in our collective effort to grow the Vocal community."

2021 Product Roadmap
Following the rollout of the Ambassador Program, the Company plans to introduce a series of much-anticipated updates including 'Following,' 'Commenting,' and 'Quick Edit' features. Additionally, a new 'Support' feature will allow Vocal+ creators to receive recurring income directly from their fans through a monthly subscription structure. All of this will help provide creators and audiences with even more and enhanced ways to interact, engage, communicate, and be rewarded on-platform. The announcement of Creatd's product roadmap comes days after the Company achieved their latest milestone of 1 million Vocal creators, and the release of these new features is expected to further accelerate Vocal's expansion, drive platform activity, and work in support of the Company's stated goal of reaching 100,000 premium Vocal+ subscribers by year-end 2021.

Describing the introduction of a recurring monthly patronage feature, Creatd CEO Jeremy Frommer, explained, "The upcoming 'Support' feature benefits creators by enabling them to secure recurring income streams from fans, and creates a strong incentive for them to continue creating content their fans will love. At the same time, the feature presents a strong upside for Creatd, in terms of revenue generated from transaction fees."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's three main business pillars: Vocal Ventures, Creatd Partners and Recreatd.

For news and updates, subscribe to Creatd's newsletter: https://creatd.com/newsletter

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Creatd_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY91090&sd=2021-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatd-introduces-the-vocal-ambassador-program-to-drive-subscription-growth-and-provides-guidance-on-upcoming-product-roadmap-301299994.html

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY91090&Transmission_Id=202105261030PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY91090&DateId=20210526
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment