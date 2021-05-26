PayPal Invests Additional $50 Million in Black and Latinx-Led Venture Capital Funds as Part of $535 Million Commitment

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PayPal Invests Additional $50 Million in Black and Latinx-Led Venture Capital Funds as Part of $535 Million Commitment

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 26, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced that it will invest an additional $50 million in 11 Black- and Latinx-led early-stage venture capital funds, including Aperture Venture Capital; Collab Capital; Interlace Ventures; Kapor Capital; MaC Venture Capital; Noemis Ventures; Seae Ventures; SV LATAM Capital; and three additional funds. These build upon the $50 million investment by PayPal in eight Black and Latinx-led early-stage venture capital funds announced in October 2020 and are part of the company's commitment to invest $535 million to support Black-owned businesses, strengthen underrepresented minority communities and fight for racial equity and economic equality.

"Venture capital funds led by Black and Latinx managers expand wealth creation opportunities for diverse founders," said Dan Schulman, president and CEO, PayPal. "Over the long-term, the $100 million we are investing in 19 exceptional venture capital firms will help to foster a next generation of diverse founders that are building products and services that empower a more inclusive economy. These investments grow from our commitment to advance a more just and equitable society."

PayPal will work collaboratively with these early-stage funds to provide resources, relationships and deep industry expertise, and, in some cases, invest directly in businesses alongside the funds through PayPal Ventures, its venture capital arm. PayPal Ventures invests in series A through later funding rounds of startups in areas of strategic relevance to PayPal, including financial services, commerce enablement and payments infrastructure.

"We are excited to have PayPal join our growing list of corporate investors that are seriously committed to creating a more inclusive economy. Commerce and fintech will play critical roles in building the future and Aperture's portfolio companies will greatly benefit from PayPal's engagement, capabilities, and resources," said William Crowder, founding partner, Aperture Venture Capital.

"We're excited to have PayPal join us as partners, as we work together to tackle the access to capital problem that has plagued Black innovators for generations," said Jewel Burks, managing partner, Collab Capital. "While our fund alone will not solve the wealth gap, we do see our work as an important piece to the puzzle and believe PayPal will be integral to this work for many years to come."

"An exciting opportunity exists to completely transform the way we shop in the U.S., and we've already seen the industry accelerate rapidly over the last year due to Covid-19," said Joseph Sartre, managing partner, Interlace Ventures. "We strongly believe that underrepresented founders will produce the next big innovations in commerce. We are proud to partner with PayPal and fund the next generation of commerce technology for a better commerce experience."

"PayPal is once again taking a step in the right direction by championing diversity and investing in black and Latinx-led venture capital firms," said Marlon Nichols, founding managing partner, MaC Venture Capital. "We're looking forward to continuing working with PayPal and are grateful for their investment to drive positive change in venture capital and beyond, especially as we continue to uplift and provide valuable resources for future early-stage founders creating game-changing initiatives."

"Closing the gender and racial equity gaps starts with investing in historically overlooked entrepreneurs. For too long women and BIPOC entrepreneurs have not had equal access to capital" said Tuoyo Louis, co-founder and managing partner, Seae Ventures. "At Seae Ventures we are committed to improving how vulnerable and traditionally underserved communities access and pay for quality healthcare. We are thrilled to partner with PayPal to address the inherent inequities in the healthcare system."

"We are honored to have PayPal as an investor in SV LATAM Fund II. As one of the first Latinas to found an early-stage venture capital firm in Silicon Valley with top-performing financial returns, I appreciate the trust and support that PayPal has vested in us," Consuelo Valverde, founder and managing partner, SV LATAM Capital. "PayPal's investment will allow us to back extraordinary diverse founders that are solving difficult and important problems to transform societies, the environment, and health."

About the Funds

Aperture Venture Capital is a first-of-its-kind investing platform that backs diverse founders building the next generation of game-changing tech companies. Aperture's investors include leading corporations seriously committed to building an inclusive economy through partnership and collaboration. Aperture Venture Capital has offices in Philadelphia, PA and Los Angeles, CA.

Collab Capital's mission is to establish a new institution that provides a viable pathway to sustained wealth for the Black community by investing in tech and tech-enabled companies through efficient capital and effective connections between Black innovators, investors, and influencers. Founded by Jewel Burks, Justin Dawkins, and Barry Givens, Collab Capital is based in Atlanta, GA.

Interlace Ventures is a seed stage fund partnering with magnetic founders building the most promising technology companies meaningfully re-inventing commerce and retail for better consumption. Founded by Vincent Diallo and Joseph Sartre, Interlace Ventures is based in New York City, NY.

Kapor Capital is a fund that understands that startup companies have the ability to transform entire industries and to address urgent social needs as they do so. Managing Partners are Brian Dixon and Ulili Onovakpuri, Kapor Capital is based in Oakland, CA.

MaC Venture Capital is a seed-stage venture capital firm that invests in technology startups leveraging shifts in cultural trends and behaviors. Founded by Marlon Nichols, Adrian Fenty, Mike Palank, and Charles D. King, MaC Venture Capital is based in Los Angeles and Menlo Park, CA.

Noemis VenturesÂ invests and partners with early-stage companies to empower and pursue growth, specifically investing in founders who are transforming the world through disruptive technology in fintech, artificial intelligence and machine learnings, and collaborative commerce. Founded by Simeon Iheagwam, Noemis Ventures is based in New York City, New York.

Seae Ventures is dedicated to building and investing in early-stage healthcare technology and services companies primarily founded by women and people who identify as Black, Indigenous and People of Color. Founded by Jason Robart, Tuoyo Louis and Pete Sally, Seae Ventures is based in Boston, MA.

SV LATAM Capital seeks to partner early with extraordinary entrepreneurs that have the grit and ambition to transform societies, the environment, and health on a global scale. Founded by Consuelo Valverde, SV LATAM Capital is based in San Francisco, CA.

About PayPal
PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 375 million consumer and merchant accounts in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com.

Media Contacts
Taylor Watson
[email protected]Â 

favicon.png?sn=SF90648&sd=2021-05-26 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paypal-invests-additional-50-million-in-black-and-latinx-led-venture-capital-funds-as-part-of-535-million-commitment-301299980.html

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF90648&Transmission_Id=202105261007PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF90648&DateId=20210526
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment