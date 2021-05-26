Logo
Foot Locker and Melody Ehsani Team Up to Launch Exclusive Capsule Collection

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Creative Director debuts custom capsule collection with 'No More Next' virtual festival

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Foot Locker is excited to announce the launch of a basketball-inspired capsule collection designed by the new Creative Director of their women's business, Melody Ehsani. This is the first of several capsule collections slated to drop this year. In celebration of the launch, Foot Locker will host a virtual festival entitled "No More Next," inviting fans to take part in a unique digital experience featuring interactive conversations and product sweepstakes.

Foot_Locker_and_Melody_Ehsani_Team_Up.jpg

Ehsani is also the visionary and entrepreneur behind ME. â a streetwear brand specializing in jewelry, footwear and clothing with a message that has changed the landscape of accessible womenswear. With this new collection for Foot Locker, Melody leaned on her background in streetwear and love of basketball to design and create inspiring apparel.

"Melody's partnership and her vision to empower women through streetwear and sports truly reflects the brand," said Patricia Respress, Vice President and DMM Women's Footwear and Apparel at Foot Locker. "As Creative Director, Melody has been extremely insightful, empowering and collaborative. Her fresh perspective provides additional lanes of opportunity for the women's business at Foot Locker, and we are delighted to share this unique collection with our consumers."

The first capsule collection drops at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 10 and features apparel and accessories ranging from $10-$80 USD. All pieces will be available in sizes XS-2X online and in-store at Foot Locker locations across the United States and Canada, as well as select stores in Europe and Asia Pacific.

"Our focus is always about elevating consciousness and cultivating empowerment. 'Stop waiting to be who you already are,' is one of our mottos," said MelodyÂ Ehsani. "I believe you can't wait for others to see who you are, you have to see yourself. Inhabiting your whole entire self at all times is key to moving through the world."

The capsule collection highlights colors inspired by nature and temperature. Specifically, thermal patterns are used to reflect an individual's response to their environment and what connects people at a global level. One of those great connectors is sports, and in this case, Melody's love of basketball. Outside of the Â shapewear (bra and bike short), 70 percent of the capsule is unisex/neutral. The collection also features a "Ball Vision" tee and short set, a fleece crew and short set and an organza tracksuit. Accessories include crew socks and shoelaces.

Foot Locker is making the collection more accessible to consumers across the country by hosting a digital crowd-sourcing program; this will solicit consumer feedback to determine where a Melody Ehsani x Foot Locker pop-up shop will arrive. These pop-ups will open a week in advance of the capsule being available, giving the selected city a chance to experience and shop the collection before the rest of the world.

The crowd-sourcing program kicks off during the "No More Next, We are Here," virtual festival on Saturday, June 5. The festival is aimed at inspiring everyone to find their voice and demand a seat at the table. The virtual experience will feature empowering conversations, a Q&A session with Melody Ehsani and much more. To learn more and RSVP visit events.footlocker.com/nomorenextfest.Â 

For more information and to stay up to date on the exclusive capsule collection drops and pop-up shops, visit www.footlocker.com/melodyehsani and follow @footlockerwomen and @MelodyEhsani.

About Foot Locker, Inc.:

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, and Sidestep.Â With approximately 3,000 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community.Â Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York.Â For additional information please visit https://www.footlocker-inc.com.

Additional information may be found at www.footlocker.com| Twitter: @footlockerwomen | Instagram: @footlockerwomenÂ | YouTube: www.youtube.com/footlocker | Facebook:Â Â www.facebook.com/footlockerwomen

Foot_Locker_and_Melody_Ehsani_Invitation.jpg

Foot_Locker_and_Melody_Ehsani_Photo.jpg

Foot_Locker_Melody_Ehsani_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY91041&sd=2021-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foot-locker-and-melody-ehsani-team-up-to-launch-exclusive-capsule-collection-301299985.html

SOURCE Foot Locker, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY91041&Transmission_Id=202105261020PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY91041&DateId=20210526
