3 Stocks Growing Capex Fast

They have increased their spending for the acquisition of fixed assets

Author's Avatar
Misaosama
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

The three companies listed below have been upgrading their operating activities in recent years, substantially increasing the financial resources allocated to their purchase of fixed assets such as property, plant and equipment. This could indicate that the managers of these companies expect a higher demand for the goods and services they produce and supply, which would ideally correspond to higher revenues.

Wall Street sell-side analysts are also optimistic about these stocks, as they have produced positive ratings for each of them.

MongoDB Inc

The first company that qualifies is MongoDB Inc (

MDB, Financial), a New York-based provider of a commercial database server for enterprise customers, as well as consulting and training services for professional customers.

MongoDB spent nearly $12 million for the purchase of property, plant and equipment in full fiscal year 2021 ended on Jan. 30, 2021, marking an impressive growth from nearly $500,000 spent in full fiscal year 2016 ended on Jan. 30, 2016.

Morningstar analysts estimate that on a year over year basis, total sales will increase by 29.6% to $765.18 million in full fiscal year 2022, by 25.7% to $961.53 million in full fiscal year 2023 and by 31% to $1.26 billion in full fiscal year 2023. As a result of this, the bottom line should start to improve in full fiscal year 2023 when the company is expected to reduce the adjusted net loss by 34.3% to 94 cents per share from previous full fiscal year 2022.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average price target of approximately $375 per share.

The stock traded at $288.56 per share at close on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $17.92 billion. The share price has increased by 36.2% over the past year.

1397572311380414464.png

Duke Realty Corp

The second company that qualifies is Duke Realty Corp (

DRE, Financial), an Indianapolis, Indiana-based real estate investment trust, which owns and operates nearly 160 million rentable square feet of industrial warehouses.

Duke Realty Corp used funds of $383.67 million for the purchase of property, plant and equipment in full year 2020, representing a more than 13-fold increase compared to $28.85 million spent in full year 2015.

Morningstar analysts estimate that on a year over year basis, total revenue will increase by 15.21% to $1.071 billion in full year 2021, by 9.24% to $1.17 billion in full year 2022 and by 3.42% to $1.21 billion in full year 2023. The benefit in terms of improved earnings should be seen in full year 2022 when the company is expected to post a net profit of 73 cents per share for a nearly 10% year over year increase.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average price target of approximately $48.29 per share.

The stock traded at $46.27 per share at close on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $17.35 billion thanks to a 35.6% increase over that past year. The price-book ratio is 3.34 versus the industry median of 1.04.

1397572400400322560.png

HelloFresh SE

The third company that qualifies is HelloFresh SE (

HLFFF, Financial), a Berlin, Germany-based deliverer of meal kit solutions through which consumers in North America and internationally can use HelloFresh' recipes when they prepare their home-cooked luncheon.

HelloFresh allocated $74.4 million for the purchase of property, plant and equipment in full year 2020, increasing dramatically, nearly 10 times, from total $10.3 million spent in full year 2017.

Morningstar analysts estimate that total sales will be $6.32 billion in 2021 (up 38.6% year over year), will be $7.37 billion in 2022 (up 16.6% year over year) and will reach $8.66 billion in 2023 (up 17.5% year over year). Over the same years, earnings are expected to be $2.38 per share in 2021, $2.47 per share in 2022, and $3.04 per share in 2023.

On Wall Street, the stock holds a median recommendation rating of overweight for an average target price of $85.43 per share.

The stock was trading at $93.49 per share at close on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $16.27 billion following a 121.54% increase that occurred over the past 12 months. The price-book ratio is 18.42 versus the industry median of 2.75.

1397572486756847616.png

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
