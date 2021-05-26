Logo
3 Small Caps for the Growth-Focused Investor

Wall Street recommends a moderate increase in these holdings

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Growth-focused investors could be interested in the three small-cap stocks listed below, as they represent companies whose trailing 12-month net earnings per share advanced significantly on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued optimistic recommendation ratings for each of them.

The E W Scripps Co

The first company to consider is The E W Scripps Co (

SSP, Financial), a Cincinnati, Ohio-based media enterprise operating through a network of more than 60 local and national television stations.

The E W Scripps Co's earnings per share for the trailing twelve months ended on March 31 was $2.19 compared to a net loss of $0.20 a year ago.

The share price ($21.45 as of May 25) has increased by 127.42% over the past year for a 52-week range of $7.86 to $24.78 and a market capitalization of $1.73 billion.

1397574311480414208.png

On Wall Street, as of May, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight.

Easterly Government Properties Inc

The second stock to consider is Easterly Government Properties Inc (

DEA, Financial), a Washington, District of Columbia-based real estate investment trust company focusing on the acquisition of Class A commercial properties to lease to the U.S. Government.

Easterly Government Properties Inc' earnings per share (diluted) for the trailing twelve months ended on March 31, 2021, was $0.22 compared to $0.13 for the same period ended on March 31, 2020.

The share price ($20.66 as of May 25) has fallen by 17.54% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $19.64 to $26.15 and a market capitalization of $1.74 billion.

1397574400831672320.png

On Wall Street, as of May, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc

The third company to consider is Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (

SCHN, Financial), a Portland, Oregon-based global manufacturer of finished steel products and operator of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals recycling facilities.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc' earnings per share (diluted) for the trailing twelve months ended on Feb. 28, 2021, was $2 versus $0.85 for the same period ended on Feb. 28, 2020.

The share price ($52.92 as of May 25) has risen by 227.11% over the past year for a 52-week range of $15.06 to $56.99 and a market capitalization of $1.46 billion.

1397574993197420544.png

On Wall Street, as of May, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

