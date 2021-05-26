First Farmers Financial Corp. Adds New Directors

Roland Winger

Converse, IN, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX:FFMR), announced the addition of two new Board Directors at the 2021 annual shareholders meeting. Jennifer E. Jones, CEO and Co-Owner of Royal Title Services and Roland K. Winger, Sr. Vice President of Allakos, Inc joined the board on May 11, 2021.

âAs we continue to serve and grow our footprint, we are committed to bringing talented people into our organization that can best represent these communities. Jennifer and Roland are excellent additions to our Board of Directors. Their wealth of business and civic knowledge will allow them to be sound advisors for how First Farmers Bank & Trust can best serve our customersâ financial needs, while also establishing how FFBT can best serve the communities we represent.â Â -Dr. Mark Holt, President and Chief Executive Officer, First Farmers Bank & Trust.

âWe couldnât be happier to add directors of this caliber to our Board. Jennifer and Rolandâs sincere interest in helping to continue to grow this corporation and provide perspective from their fields of expertise and leadership in their civic community is simply invaluable to our overall goals.â -Brian Renbarger, Chairman of the Board, First Farmers Financial Corp.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Jennifer E. Jones is CEO and Co-Owner of Royal Title Services, Inc., a statewide land title insurance and settlement company. Jennifer earned her B.S. degree from Krannert School of Management, Purdue University, and a J.D. of Law from Indiana University - Indianapolis. Jennifer currently serves on the Ulen Town Council, several committees within the Indiana Land Title Association, is a 32-year charter member and past-president of the Rotary Club of Avon and is an active member of the John Purdue Club and Purdueâs Groben Society.Â

Roland K. Winger is Sr. Vice President of Allakos, Inc. Roland earned a B.S. Agricultural Engineering degree from Purdue University. He serves on the Tippecanoe County Council, the Tippecanoe County Area Plan Commission, the Wabash River Enhancement Corporation Board of Directors, and previously, the West Lafayette School Corporation Board of Trustees.Â

First Farmers Financial CorpÂ is a $2.3 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. Â First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois. First Farmers Financial Corp is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. "OTCQX" exchange under the ticker symbol: FFMR.

