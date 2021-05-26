Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Acquires cDistro, One of the Industry's Fastest Growing Distributors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Acquires cDistro, One of the Industry's Fastest Growing Distributors

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ("the Company"), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced it has completed the acquisition of cDistro, LLC ("cDistro"). cDistro is one of the hemp industry's fastest growing distribution companies and is expected to deepen the Company's distribution presence in North America.

MCOA-2021-Logo-003.png

MCOA-Acquires-cDistro-002.jpg

Founded in the summer of 2020, cDistro offers the CBD brands along with smoke and vape shop related products to wholesalers, c-stores, specialty retailers, and dispensaries in North America. cDistro has seen rapid growth since its inception accumulating a catalog of eight product lines currently being sold to over 250 customers. cDistro currently generates approximately $150,000 per-month in gross revenues with generous margins, which will be included in MCOA's consolidated financial statements.

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the merger transaction, all of the membership interests of cDistro were exchanged for shares of common stock of MCOA, resulting in cDistro becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of MCOA. cDistro will add MCOA's hempsmartâ¢ products to its portfolio of premium brands.

"cDistro is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the developing market opportunity generated by consumers' growing demand for quality hemp products. This acquisition is significant for MCOA, as it further positions us to take advantage of immediate revenue and a huge opportunity to establish significant market share in the specialty distribution space", said Jesus M. Quintero, CEO of MCOA.

Ronald Russo, President of cDistro stated, "This acquisition is highly synergistic and will bring our national distribution to the next level. We anticipate that with funding, we could quickly become one of the largest distributors of products infused with CBD and hemp in North America. In a short period of time, cDistro has built strong relationships with quality wholesalers, retailers, and dispensaries and we look forward expanding our business with the assistance of MCOA and their mutually shared desire to bring innovative products to market."

About cDistro

cDistro (Retail Service / Wholesale Prices) distributes the best CBD brands, along with smoke and vape shop related products to wholesalers, c-stores, specialty retailers, and consumers in North America.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC: MCOA)

Marijuana Company of America is a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry. MCOA changed its strategy in 2020 to focus on sales and marketing efforts of its wholly owned hempsmartâ¢ premium brand of hemp-based CBD (legal cannabidiol) products both domestically and internationally.

Strategic decisions and long-range planning have also led the company to pivot away from farming and focus on supplying the cannabis industry across an ever-expanding market landscape.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com or visit www.sec.gov.

Contact
[email protected]
[email protected]
888-777-4362

SOURCE: Marijuana Company of America, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649113/Marijuana-Company-of-America-Inc-Acquires-cDistro-One-of-the-Industrys-Fastest-Growing-Distributors

img.ashx?id=649113

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment