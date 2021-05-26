Wedgemount Strengthens Technical Team with Appointment of Senior Technical Advisors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wedgemount Strengthens Technical Team with Appointment of Senior Technical Advisors

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the addition of two highly qualified members to its technical advisory team, Mr. Christopher Leslie and Mr. Ken Thorsen.

Mark Vanry, President and CEO of Wedgemount comments, "We are extremely pleased to have added two outstanding explorationists to the Wedgemount advisory team. Both have exceptional track records of discovery, prospect generation and value creation."

Christopher Leslie

Christopher Leslie is an economic geologist with over 13 years of experience in project generation, project evaluation and district-scale targeting in porphyry to epithermal environments. He was most recently Vice President Exploration for Tower Resources Ltd., where he assembled and helped advance a portfolio of exploration projects throughout British Columbia. Prior to joining Tower Resources Ltd., Mr. Leslie was Senior Project Geologist for Richfield Ventures Corp. where he was an integral member of the discovery team at the Blackwater Gold project where he supervised the exploration and initial resource delineation drill programs that lead to the most recent mineral reserve estimate of 8.0 Moz gold. Prior to Richfield, Mr. Leslie was involved in mineral exploration and government geoscience, working on numerous deposit styles both in grassroots exploration and in production. He is currently finishing his Ph.D. at the Centre for Ore Deposit and Earth Sciences (CODES), University of Tasmania. He has an M.Sc. in geological sciences from the University of British Columbia and a B.Sc. in geological sciences from the University of Alberta. Mr. Leslie is a registered Professional Geoscientist with Engineers & Geoscientists British Columbia.

Ken Thorsen

Ken Thorsen commenced his extensive career in the mining industry in 1970 with Australian Selection Trust in Western Australia. During his three-year period there he was responsible for the discovery of the Leinster Mine in 1971 (Ni Cu) and managed the project through to preliminary feasibility study. In 1980 he joined Teck Exploration Ltd as District Manager, for Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba, and was instrumental in the discovery of the Estrades massive sulphide deposit in Quebec. In 1994, Mr. Thorsen was promoted to senior positions in Teck Corporation and in 1998 became President of Teck Exploration Ltd., in charge of exploration and administration of exploration in 17 countries. Mr. Thorsen has served as a Director of a number of junior mining companies, notably Capstone Mining and Newstrike Capital, as well as Oroco Resources. Mr. Thorsen has received a BSc in Geological Engineering and is a retired P. Eng (Ont and B.C).

About Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources is a junior mineral exploration company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, discovery and advancement of high-quality copper - gold projects in North America. The Company's key exploration asset is the Eagle copper and gold porphyry project located near Fort Saint James, BC.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

WEDGEMOUNT RESOURCES CORP.

Mark Vanry, President and CEO

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Telephone: (778) 997-7573
[email protected]
www.wedgemountresources.com

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Wedgemount Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649118/Wedgemount-Strengthens-Technical-Team-with-Appointment-of-Senior-Technical-Advisors

img.ashx?id=649118

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment