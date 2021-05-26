Mark Jules joins Verizon to run new Sensor Intelligence Organization

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mark Jules joins Verizon to run new Sensor Intelligence Organization

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Jules has been appointed Head of Sensor Intelligence for Verizon. Part of the New Business Incubation team, this organization will be central to scaling new automation solutions that leverage the capacity, ultra-low latency and massive throughput of Verizonâs 5G Ultra Wideband network to process and synthesize real-time sensor data. This fusion technique will create new opportunities for Verizon customers to gain insight efficiency with the power and reliability of 5G.

âI look forward to bringing my more than 20 years of experience in smart spaces and IoT to enhance the work the Verizon team is doing in this space,â said Jules. âWith a sustained focus on sensor fusion capabilities for spaces and places, we will further the work of our Digital Space Orchestration, robotics and IoT teams to better meet the needs of enterprises everywhere.â

Jules joins Verizon from Hitachi where he most recently served as Global Vice President of Smart Spaces and Video Intelligence.

âMark is a visionary leader whose expertise in pioneering business strategies for emerging technologies, particularly in smart spaces and IoT, uniquely positions him to scale this business,â said Elise Neel, Vice President of New Business Incubation. âWhen we pair the focus of our teams within New Business Incubation with Markâs background and the power of the Verizon network, we will enable enterprises to better automate, track and manage their assets.â

In the last decade, Verizon has built a dynamic portfolio of IoT platforms and solutions including connectivity for OEM, connected asset tracking and condition monitoring, IoT device and ecosystem management, smart energy and utilities solutions, and more.

About Verizon
Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the worldâs leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customersâ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZONâS ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contacts:
Leila Qualheim
[email protected]
720.626.0506

ti?nf=ODI0MzIyMCM0MjAyMzc1IzIwMDg2NjQ=
27319b80-829e-4523-8241-faba7ca4371a
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment