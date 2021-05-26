ClickStream Announces its WinQuik(TM) App Increases by 18% in the Past Month and now Exceeds 35,000 Unique Users

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its WinQuikâ¢ App now exceeds 35,000 unique users, an approximate 18% increase in the past month.

"Our user base continues to grow steadily month-to-month and we attribute that to WinQuik'sâ¢ new features that pay more money to more winners with added chances to win throughout the week," said Clickstream VP of Original Programming Amber Theoharis. "Our talented team comes up with some of the wildest questions and fun facts so it doesn't surprise me that our fanbase is growing. Plus, who doesn't like free money?"

WinQuikâ¢ is a free-to-play, fast-paced daily quiz app and features 1-v-1 trivia challenges, solo-play games, and live quizzes hosted by actor Pooch Hall. The games feature multiple pop-culture categories. Players have several different ways to win real cash and prizes daily. The app is free to download in all major app stores for both iOS and Android.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuikâ¢ and HeyPalâ¢ respectively. For more information, please visit website at https://clickstream.technology/ or Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/.

WinQuikâ¢, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuikâ¢ users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. For more information, please visit them online at http://www.winquik.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

HeyPalâ¢, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.heypalapp.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA and Instagram at https://instagram.com/heypalapp/.

Nifterâ¢, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifterâ¢ marketplace. For more information, please visit them online at https://Nifter.io and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/Nifter7 and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nifter.io/.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Heather Krug

[email protected]

310-463-1415

SOURCE: ClickStream Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/649134/ClickStream-Announces-its-WinQuikTM-App-Increases-by-18-in-the-Past-Month-and-now-Exceeds-35000-Unique-Users



