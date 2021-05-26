Logo
Green Planet Group Improves Food Security, Reduces the Impact of Climate Change

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Green Planet Group (OTC PINK:GNPG) announces that its 10-year effort to address the problems of climate change on food production is at the end. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Healing the Earth Inc (HTE) is now open for business and is accepting orders for its revolutionary organic food growing system.

image-20210525201056-1.jpeg

Barley growing in HTE Growing System - Day 10

The patented Healing the Earth growing system will:

  • Combat climate change by eliminating most greenhouse gases associated with traditional farming practices.
  • Reduce hunger worldwide by growing large quantities of fresh organic food in population centers, reducing transportation and the related 27% food waste, while reducing carbon emissions. This benefit is defined as "Food at the Point of Consumptionâ¢."
  • Eliminate the ongoing need to find more acres to feed a growing world population by deforestation of the worlds rain forests, which consume carbon emissions. One growing system can produce the equivalent food production of up to 4,000 acres.
  • Improve food access thereby reducing food insecurity and the related constant concern that over 800 million people have today worrying about how to feed themselves and their families tomorrow.
  • Fulfill President Biden's goal of creating new technologies to combat greenhouse gas emissions, protecting the earth, while providing high-quality food for its growing population.

Green Planet Group CEO, Edmond Lonergan, stated that "Healing the Earth is commercializing the new way to grow food. Our growing system reduces agriculture's need for water and fertilizer, while growing food three times faster than the tradition way". Mr Lonergan continued that "Healing the Earth is the Future of Foodâ¢."

Much more exciting information to follow.

For more information, see www.healingtheearth.net or to discuss placing an order, please email your contact information to [email protected].

About Green Planet Group, Inc.

The Company is comprised of four wholly-owned subsidiaries: two operating companies and two development stage companies. The Company's Healing the Earth subsidiary has developed a new Fast Trackâ¢ growing system capable of growing vast amounts of fresh, organic food with extremely low water use. XenTx Lubricants produces lubricants and additives for gasoline and diesel engines which reduce emissions and improve fuel economy. AAQIS is developing a hydrogen generator which greatly reduces hydrocarbon emissions while improving fuel efficiency in internal combustion engines. Green Mining Technologies is developing restorative technology for placer mine tailings.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as defined - Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Green Planet Group, Inc. cautions that the statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements and no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from projections in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made.

CONTACT:

Edmond L. Lonergan
CEO
[email protected]

SOURCE: Green Planet Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649116/Green-Planet-Group-Improves-Food-Security-Reduces-the-Impact-of-Climate-Change

