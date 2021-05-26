Bit Digital Appoints Brock Pierce To Advisory Board

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bit Digital Appoints Brock Pierce To Advisory Board

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) ("Bit Digital" or the "Company"),Â one of the largestÂ publicly-listedÂ Bitcoin miners globally,Â today announced the appointment ofÂ Brock Pierce, Chairman ofÂ theÂ Bitcoin Foundation, to its advisory board and leadership team.

"As we continue to buildÂ ourÂ managementÂ andÂ operational center of gravityÂ here in the United States, weÂ are addingÂ exceptional talent to ourÂ leadershipÂ team," said Bryan Bullett, Bit Digital's CEO. "Brock's stature is unparalleled in our industry, and we enthusiastically welcome him as an Advisor."

"Brock is a lighthouse in the Bitcoin community, and provides us access to a vast portfolio of relationships. We value his stewardship and advice as we kick our US growth plans into high gear," said Sam Tabar, Chief Strategy Officer.

Brock Pierce stated,Â "I have known some of Bit Digital's team members for years, and have first-hand experience with their ability to execute successfully. Bit Digital already leads the publicly-listed mining sector in its operationalÂ scale, and I admireÂ the Company'sÂ commitmentÂ to workÂ rapidlyÂ towards carbon-neutral. I look forward to helpingÂ guide this Company in its ongoing success."

About Brock Pierce

Brock Pierce is an entrepreneur, artist, venture capitalist, and philanthropist with an extensive track record of founding, advising and investing in disruptive businesses.Â  He's credited with pioneering the market for digital assets and has raised more than $5B for companies he has founded. Pierce is Chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation and the co-founder of EOS Alliance, Block.one, Blockchain Capital, Tether, and Mastercoin (first ICO). Piece has been involved in Bitcoin mining since its genesis days, acquiring a significant portion of the first batch of Avalons and ran KNC's China operation, one of the world's first large scale mining operations. He was also a seed investor in BitFury through Blockchain Capital. He also established the largest Bitcoin mining operation in Washington State in the industry's early days. Pierce has lectured at some of the nation's most prestigious institutions, the Milken Institute Global Conference, International World Congress, and has been featured by the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Fortune.Â  Pierce was on the first-ever Forbes List for the "Richest People in Cryptocurrency" and was an Independent Party candidate for President of the United States in 2020.

About Bit Digital, Inc.

Bit Digital, Inc. is a Bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York with one of the highest operating hash rates (or computing power) among all US listed Bitcoin miners and expanding. The current operations are in the United States, Canada and China. For additional information, please contactÂ Sam Tabar atÂ [email protected]Â or visitÂ www.bit-digital.com.

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 3.D of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. If any material risk was to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. Future changes in the network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hash rate may also materially affect the future performance of Bit Digital's production of bitcoin. Additionally, all discussions of financial metrics assume mining difficulty rates as of May 2021. See "Safe Harbor Statement" below.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Bit Digital, Inc., and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

favicon.png?sn=CN90580&sd=2021-05-26 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bit-digital-appoints-brock-pierce-to-advisory-board-301300010.html

SOURCE Bit Digital, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN90580&Transmission_Id=202105261100PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN90580&DateId=20210526
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment