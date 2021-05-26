Logo
Axis Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Pink Current Information Status With OTC Markets, Appointment of New Management Team

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC:AXTG) ("AXTG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has updated and filed all of the necessary paperwork and disclosure filings with the OTC Markets in order to achieve Pink Current Information status.

79ba609108531e117bbec0ddc4a7.jpeg
AXTG Website

The Company is also pleased to announce that Caren Currier, the Company's Interim President and CEO has been appointed to serve as the Company's Chief Financial Offer and the Company has appointed Mr. William Tien to serve as the Company's Director, President and CEO.

William Tien is a finance industry veteran, an inventor and a business visionary leader. He has close to 30 years of managing and starting businesses in the finance and technology industries and for last 18 years he has held corporate directorships in numerous publicly listed companies. In the 1990s, he was also one of early inventors who created the mobile wallet, hard-coded into a mobile device.

"I am very excited about the recent appointment as President and CEO of AXTG," comments Mr. Tien. "My intention is for AXTG to be a blockchain innovation development holding company to both acquire and develop a decentralized finance software platform utilizing blockchain innovation development, software and hardware and for the generation and accumulation of digital assets," further comments Mr. Tien.

In addition to Mr. Tien's appointment as President and CEO, the Company has also appointed Doreen Sim as Vice President of Operations and Gerard McKeon as Vice President of Media.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:
Axis Technologies Group, Inc.
William Tien
[email protected]

SOURCE: AXTG Management



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649154/Axis-Technologies-Group-Inc-Announces-Pink-Current-Information-Status-With-OTC-Markets-Appointment-of-New-Management-Team

img.ashx?id=649154

