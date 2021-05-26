Deere & Company Announces Quarterly Dividend

Also check out: (Free Trial)
MOLINE, Ill., May 26, 2021
MOLINE, Ill., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.90 per share on common stock payableÂ August 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 30, 2021.
