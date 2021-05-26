STRAX: Bulletin from STRAX AB's Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's Annual General Meeting in Strax AB (publ) it was resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet for the company, as well as the consolidated income statement and balance sheet for the year 2020. Furthermore, it was resolved that the distributable funds should be transferred to profit carried forward. The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge the board members and the CEO from liability.

It was resolved that the number of members of the Board of Directors, for the time until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, shall be five (5) ordinary Directors and no deputy Directors. It was resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that Bertil Villard, Anders LÃ¶nnqvist, Gudmundur Palmason, Pia Anderberg and Ingvi T. Tomasson are re-elected as members of the Board of Directors, all for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. It was further resolved that Bertil Villard is re-elected as chairman of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. It was further resolved that the number of auditors shall be one (1) authorized accounting firm for the time until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. PwC AB, with Niklas RenstrÃ¶m as the auditor in charge, was re-elected as the company's auditor for the time until the end of the next Annual General Meeting in accordance with the Board of Directors recommendation.

It was resolved that the remuneration shall remain unchanged from the previous year meaning that each member of the Board of Directors, who is considered to be independent in relation to major shareholders, shall receive SEK 150,000, and the chairman of the Board of Directors shall receive SEK 225,000, as remuneration. It is thus Bertil Villard, Anders LÃ¶nnqvist and Pia Anderberg that shall receive remuneration, whereas remuneration to the Board of Directors shall be paid with a total of SEK 525,000. It was further resolved that the remuneration to the auditor, for the time until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, shall be paid as per current account as approved by the company.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board of Directors' proposal regarding remuneration report.

It was further resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the Board of Directors, to authorise the Board of Directors to, up until the next Annual General Meeting, on one or several occasions and with or without preferential rights for the shareholders against cash payment or against payment through set-off or in kind, or otherwise on special conditions, to issue new shares, warrants and/or convertible bonds. However, such issue of shares must never result in the company's issued share capital or the number of shares in the company at any time, being increased by more than a total of 10Â per cent. The previous authorisation to issue new shares and which was given at last year's Annual General Meeting, was valid up to this year's Annual General Meeting and has consequently lapsed.

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve to repurchase and transfer the company's own shares. The following shall apply for the repurchase and transfer of the company's own shares:

Repurchase and transfer of own shares shall exclusively take place on Nasdaq Stockholm. The authorization may be utilized on one or several occasions until the Annual General Meeting 2022. Shares may be acquired to the extent that the company's holding of its own shares, on any occasion, does not exceed ten (10) per cent of the company's total shares. Transfer may be carried out of not more than the number of shares repurchased under this authorization. Repurchase and transfer of shares may only take place at a price within the price interval, on any occasion, recorded on Nasdaq Stockholm, which refers to the interval between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price.

Additional information regarding the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting can be found in the proposals to the Annual General Meeting, which were prepared and that can be found on the company's website.

For further information please contact Gudmundur Palmason, CEO, Strax AB, phone no.Â +46 8Â 545Â 017 50.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 5:00 pm CEST on 26 May 2021.

About Strax

STRAX is a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of accessories brands targets broad channel scope as well as different customer demographic and covers all major mobile product categories: Protection, Power, Personal Audio and Connectivity. In response to the ongoing pandemic, STRAX pivoted into Health & Wellness products, with an initial focus on personal protection equipment, such as face masks, gloves and sanitizers. Our success lies in a strong offline and online distribution network and best-in-class customer service, delivered by a stellar team.



We develop and grow brands through an omnichannel approach, and we operate two complementary businesses: Own brands â including Urbanista, Clckr, Richmond & Finch, Planet Buddies, xqisit, AVO+, and licensed brands such as adidas, Bugatti, Diesel, Superdry and WeSC â and Distribution (traditional retail, enterprises, and online marketplaces). In addition to own and licensed brands, STRAX distributes over 40 major mobile accessory brands and several Health & Wellness brands with an initial focus on personal protection equipment. We sell into all key sales channels ranging from telecom operators, mass merchants and consumer electronics to lifestyle retailers, large enterprises and direct to consumers online.



Founded in Miami and Hong Kong in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide. Today, we have over 200 employees in 13 countries, with our operational HQ and logistics center in Germany. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/strax/r/strax--bulletin-from-strax-ab-s-annual-general-meeting,c3354375

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/661/3354375/1423075.pdf Pr Bulletin from STRAX AB's AGM

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strax-bulletin-from-strax-abs-annual-general-meeting-301300050.html

SOURCE Strax