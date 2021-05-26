Information on handover of the CEO position in Haldex AB

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced Helene Svahn is leaving her position as the CEO of Haldex and Jean-Luc Desire has been appointed new CEO.

Helene Svahn will leave her position on 31 May 2021 and the Board of Directors has today appointed Haldex CFO Lottie Saks as acting CEO from 1 June 2021 until Jean-Luc Desire takes office on 14 June 2021.

