Update: R –Three Technologies Inc. / Giddy Up Energy Drink Products is Excited to Announce Strategic Partnership with Langers Juice Company

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, CA, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire--Â R-Three Technologies Inc. (OTC RRRT) andÂ Giddy Up Energy Products,Â the makers of premium all natural energy drinks, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership withÂ Langers Juice CompanyÂ to produce Giddy up Energy Drink.

âAs a highly skilled beverage specialist, Langers Juice Company is pleased to partner with R3T Giddy Up Energy Products in an effort to produce a world class energy drink âGiddy Upâ. We have concluded our due diligence on the company and its leadership with satisfying results. Moving forward, we shall use best efforts to advise the board members as well as oversee the quality of formulation & production process on all flavors and packaging. We shall grant support with our current distribution partners in an effort to Giddy Up Energy Drink seek success,â stated Bruce Langer, President.

Please click on link to see original letter.

https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/review?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:4cf10067-0c90-415a-925c-e75a09a619d8

Lance Davis, Executive Director of Business Development Comment:
I am humbled at Langer Juice Company's support of our energy drink. Also, I am proud of my Giddy Up team members who worked long hours to help make this deal happen. Moving forward expects nothing but successes with the worldâs best energy drink "Giddy Up".

James L Robinson President COO
www.r3tinc.com
[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION
LYNN ALLEN JETER & ASSOCIATES
(323) 933-8007 (OFFICE)
(323) 939-7361
EMAIL:Â [email protected]

About Langer Juice Company
We make juice. We drink a lot of juice as well. In fact, we taste every batch before the Langer label reaches the bottle. Growing up, we drank fresh juice every day; Dad was our "head juicer," and we were his "official tasters". That's how we discovered which fruits made the best blends and the best tasting juice. Since the formation of the company in 1960, the Langer family has remained actively involved in every aspect of making juice, from production and marketing to quality assurance


Family-owned Langer Juice Company, Inc., has emerged as a major force in the very competitive juice industry. Producing beverages in many of the high-volume categories that include apple, cranberry, grape, citrus, pomegranate and tropical blends, the Langer brand can be found in major retailers across the country. Recently they have expanded their Langers Plus product line to include nine varieties of enhanced 100% juices, which contain added nutrients, essential antioxidants, minerals and herbs. The newest additions include a vitamin enhanced water and No Worries brand cocktail mixers. Langer Juice Company is located in City of Industry, CA.


Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes several forward-looking statements that reflect Managementâs current views with respect to future events and financial performance. You can identify these statements by words such as âmayâ, âwillâ, âexpectâ, âanticipateâ, âbelieveâ, âestimateâ, and âcontinueâ or similar words. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and members of our management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forwarding look statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in this press release and our filings as posted on the OTC Markets with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Important factors currently known to Management could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in reasonable data derived from and known about our business and operations.Â 

