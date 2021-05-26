GOGL – 2021 Annual General Meeting

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the âCompanyâ) advises that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on May 26, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 were presented to the Meeting.





In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

To set the maximum number of Directors to be not more than eight.

Â To resolve that vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorised to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit.

Â To re-elect John Fredriksen as a Director of the Company.

Â To re-elect Ola Lorentzon as a Director of the Company.

Â To re-elect James OâShaughnessy as a Director of the Company.

Â To re-elect BjÃ¸rn Tore Larsen as a Director of the Company.

Â To re-elect Tor Svelland as a Director of the Company.

Â To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers AS as auditors and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration.

Â To approve remuneration of the Companyâs Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$600,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Â To approve the reduction in Share Premium account.

Hamilton, Bermuda

May 26, 2021

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act