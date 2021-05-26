Verizon announces lineup for virtual commencement series

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Verizon announces lineup for virtual commencement series

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

What you need to know:

  • Aisha Bowe, Ajay Banga, Alex Rodriguez, Bob the Drag Queen and Melissa VillaseÃ±or to speak during Verizonâs âReady for Anythingâ virtual commencement
  • Freestyle Love Supreme Academy to provide real-time, original compositions
  • âReady for Anythingâ to stream on Verizonâs Twitter and LinkedIn on June 3 and June 17 at 11:00 a.m. ET

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced the lineup for its second âReady for Anythingâ virtual commencement series. Launched last year after the pandemic brought in-person graduations to a halt, Verizonâs virtual commencement program features keynotes from a cross-section of leaders, entrepreneurs and entertainers offering their wisdom, wit and humour to 2021 graduates. Hosted by Yahoo Financeâs Julie Hyman, âReady for Anythingâ will stream on Verizonâs Twitter and LinkedIn on June 3 and 17 beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.

âWhile parts of the world are starting to transition back to limited in-person events, many graduates around the globe are still not able to celebrate together,â said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO, Verizon. âThis series is a way for us to connect with these graduating students and acknowledge their strength and resiliency.â

Freestyle Love Supreme Academy, the improvisational hip-hop comedy musical group founded by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will provide real-time, original compositions following each speaker.

The âReady for Anythingâ lineup includes:

Thursday, June 3
Aisha Bowe, Former NASA Rocket Scientist, Entrepreneur and Global STEM Speaker
Alex Rodriguez, Entrepreneur and Baseball Legend
Bob the Drag Queen, Drag Superstar and Activist
Freestyle Love Supreme Academy

Thursday, June 17
Ajay Banga, Executive Chairman, Mastercard
Melissa VillaseÃ±or, Actress and Saturday Night Live Cast Member
Freestyle Love Supreme Academy

About Verizon
Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the worldâs leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customersâ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control. Verizon was the first company in the world to launch a commercial 5G mobile network with a commercially-available 5G-enabled smartphone. The company's operating structure focuses on three customer-facing areas: Consumer, Business and Media. Citizen Verizon is the companyâs responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement.

VERIZONâS ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Jason Shumaker
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI0MzcxOSM0MjAyMzcwIzIwMDg2NjQ=
c4762d3d-2d72-40d3-aa6a-f2d165d474f6
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment