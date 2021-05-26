FOX News International Expands Distribution Into Asia

FOX News International, FOX News Mediaâs international streaming service, is expanding into Asia. Starting May 27th, the platform will be available in a total of 37 countries worldwide with additional distribution throughout Japan, Hong Kong, Mongolia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Maldives. The service also debuted in Turkey in March.

Featuring live streams of FOX News Channel (FNC) and FOX Business Network (FBN) along with a catalog of 20 on-demand programs, FOX News International debuted in Mexico last August before expanding to countries throughout Europe, South America and now across Asia. According to Adobe Analytics, April 2021 delivered the platformâs best performance to date notching record highs in engagement per viewer. Based on downloads, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Portugal, the Netherlands, Ireland, Mexico and Denmark are the top countries for app downloads, while those along with Belgium, also recorded the highest engagement, according to Adobe Analytics, iOS, Android and FireTV unique viewer devices. Notably, Turkey was the third best-performing country in terms of downloads despite only launching this past March. Additionally, the United Kingdom features the largest audience share and most engaged user-base among the countries where the service is available.

With the new expansion into Asia, FOX News International has grown to reach a total of 37 countries in the nine months since launch, including Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Costa Rica, Norway, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Slovakia, Iceland, Chile, Panama and Portugal. Priced at $6.99 per month, the service is available via iOS, Android, AppleTV and AndroidTV, and is also accessible through Amazon Fire TV.

