AltheaDx, Inc. appoints industry veteran Derek Maetzold to its Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AltheaDx, Inc. appoints industry veteran Derek Maetzold to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â AltheaDx, a commercial stage, precision medicine company with the world's leading pharmacogenomics test for anxiety and depression announced today that it has appointed Derek Maetzold to its Board of Directors. Mr. Maetzold is AltheaDx's fourth Director and brings not only strong knowledge of the diagnostics industry, but also operations and management experience. Mr. Maetzold is the Founder and CEO of publicly listed Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL). Previously he held leadership roles at Encysive Pharmaceuticals, Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Sandoz and Schering-Plough. Castle Biosciences has gained Medicare reimbursement coverage and has had a successful launch and commercialization of their diagnostic tests in uveal and cutaneous melanoma.

AltheaDx_Logo.jpg

Mr. Maetzold joins David Nikodem, Dan Bradbury and FranÃ§ois FerrÃ© to the Board of Directors. Mr. Bradbury joined the AltheaDx Board in the fall of 2020 and currently is the Managing Member of BioBrit, LLC, a Life Sciences Consulting and Investment Firm based in La Jolla, CA, and also a founding investor and Director at Castle Biosciences. He is the Executive Chairman of Equillium Inc. and the former President, CEO and Director of Amylin Pharmaceuticals, and serves/has served on numerous public company Boards.

"I am very excited to welcome Derek to the Board of AltheaDx. As a highly successful entrepreneur and leader at Castle Biosciences, Derek has first-hand experience with the intricacies and challenges of growing a business in the molecular diagnostic space. In addition, Derek brings a wealth of commercialization and marketing experience, having served several executive management roles throughout his career," said Dr. FranÃ§ois FerrÃ©, Chairman and co-Founder of AltheaDx. "Derek is a key addition to our Board of Directors which is comprised of accomplished industry executives, current and former CEOs, and investors who support our plans for accelerated growth."

Mr. Maetzold commented, "There is a monumental demand for more accurate and comprehensive pharmacogenomics testing especially to patients challenged with depression and anxiety that has been exacerbated by the global pandemic. I am thrilled to join the Board of Directors at AltheaDx to advance its business strategy and deliver precision health to patients."

About AltheaDx:

AltheaDx, Inc. is a San Diego-based commercial stage molecular diagnostics company specializing in the field of pharmacogenomics (PGx) focused on Mental Health. With an experienced team in place, the company maintains a CAP-Accredited, CLIA-Certified laboratory (State of California), which is also approved by the New York State Department of Health.Â  NeuroIDgenetix is a flagship PGx product test for depression and anxiety and is supported by a successful and published/peer-reviewed Randomized Controlled Trial. This trial demonstrated clinical utility over standard of care when physicians used our test prior to prescribing a medication. NeuroIDgenetix for depression and anxiety is designed to enable healthcare providers to make timely and evidence-based decisions. NeuroIDgenetix for depression is reimbursed by Medicare since the fall of 2020.

favicon.png?sn=LA91079&sd=2021-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altheadx-inc-appoints-industry-veteran-derek-maetzold-to-its-board-of-directors-301300123.html

SOURCE AltheaDx, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA91079&Transmission_Id=202105261242PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA91079&DateId=20210526
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment