Park Capital Group Buys First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Tesla Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investment company Park Capital Group (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, sells ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Tesla Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Zscaler Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park Capital Group. As of 2021Q1, Park Capital Group owns 12 stocks with a total value of $15 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Park Capital Group's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/park+capital+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Park Capital Group
  1. First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD) - 97,490 shares, 37.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 40,048 shares, 19.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 40,322 shares, 19.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) - 17,734 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) - 5,492 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD)

Park Capital Group initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $56.17. The stock is now traded at around $60.136000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 37.88%. The holding were 97,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Park Capital Group initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $79.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.78%. The holding were 40,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Park Capital Group initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.73%. The holding were 40,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Park Capital Group initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96. The stock is now traded at around $97.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.01%. The holding were 17,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Park Capital Group initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $216.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.98%. The holding were 5,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Park Capital Group initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $169.430100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Park Capital Group sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.

Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Park Capital Group sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Park Capital Group sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.

Sold Out: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Park Capital Group sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Park Capital Group sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Reduced: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Park Capital Group reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 94.75%. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $619.448000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.83%. Park Capital Group still held 404 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Park Capital Group

. Also check out:

