Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Redemptions of Outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

UNIONDALE, N.Y., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (the âCompanyâ) (:ABR) announced today that it will redeem all of the outstanding (i) 1,551,500 shares of its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the âSeries A Preferred Stockâ), (ii) 1,260,000 shares of its 7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the âSeries B Preferred Stockâ), and (iii) 900,000 shares of its 8.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the âSeries C Preferred Stockâ and, together with the Series A Preferred Stock and the Series B Preferred Stock, the âOutstanding Preferred Stockâ), at redemption prices equal to $25.00 per share of Outstanding Preferred Stock, plus any accumulated and unpaid dividends thereon to, but not including, June 24, 2021 (the âRedemption Dateâ). The Series A Preferred Stock, the Series B Preferred Stock and the Series C Preferred Stock trade under ticker symbols âABR PA,â âABR PBâ and âABR PC,â respectively.



Notices of Redemption for each series of Outstanding Preferred Stock, describing the redemption procedures, were sent to holders of each series of Outstanding Preferred Stock on May 25, 2021. Additional information related to the procedures for the redemptions, including copies of the Notices of Redemption may be obtained from American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC by calling (877) 248-6417 or by emailing [email protected]

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (:ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUSÂ® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer. Arborâs product platform also includes CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equity lending.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the âsafe harborâ provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on managementâs current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Companyâs expectations include, but are not limited to, market conditions, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, in particular, due to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in the the Companyâs Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Companyâs expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.