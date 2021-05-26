ScottsMiracle-Gro to Present Virtually at William Blair & Company's 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company ( SMG), one of the worldâs leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden products, will participate virtually in William Blair & Companyâs 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Interim Chief Financial Officer Cory Miller and Executive Vice President Jim King will conduct a virtual fireside chat facilitated by William Blair & Company beginning at 9:40 a.m. (ET). They will update investors on recent business trends as well as long-term strategies.
Interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the discussion on the Companyâs investor relations website at http://investor.scotts.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.
About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximatelyÂ $4.1 billionÂ in sales, the Company is one of the worldâs largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Companyâs brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Companyâs ScottsÂ®, Miracle-GroÂ® and OrthoÂ® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Companyâs wholly-owned subsidiary,Â The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us atÂ www.scottsmiraclegro.com.Â
Contact:
Jim King
Executive Vice President
Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
(937) 578-5622
Please Login to leave a comment