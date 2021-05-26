ScottsMiracle-Gro to Present Virtually at William Blair & Company's 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company ( SMG), one of the worldâs leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden products, will participate virtually in William Blair & Companyâs 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Interim Chief Financial Officer Cory Miller and Executive Vice President Jim King will conduct a virtual fireside chat facilitated by William Blair & Company beginning at 9:40 a.m. (ET). They will update investors on recent business trends as well as long-term strategies.



Interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the discussion on the Companyâs investor relations website at http://investor.scotts.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximatelyÂ $4.1 billionÂ in sales, the Company is one of the worldâs largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Companyâs brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Companyâs ScottsÂ®, Miracle-GroÂ® and OrthoÂ® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Companyâs wholly-owned subsidiary,Â The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us atÂ www.scottsmiraclegro.com.Â