DAT Selects Leading Supply Chain Visibility Platform FourKites to Provide Unparalleled Transparency and Visibility into Truckload Freight

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PORTLAND, Ore. and CHICAGO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAT Freight & Analytics, North Americaâs largest marketplace for truckload freight, and FourKitesÂ®, the leading real-time supply chain visibility platform in the world, today announced a strategic partnership that will bring real-time, end-to-end supply chain visibility to the DAT network. The partnership will give brokers the ability to seamlessly improve their customer service, as well as strengthen their relationships with carriers, reducing the need for check-calls and ETA management. It will also enable carriers to quickly integrate tracking through ELD or tracking applications.

The partnership provides DAT customers with valuable new insight into the status of their loads from dock to dock, including predictive ETAs and wait time information at more than 1 million shipper docks across North America. Access to real-time visibility data has been proven to lower organizationsâ operating costs, improve on-time performance and enable stronger customer relationships.

In addition, from within the DAT platform, carriers will gain access to FourKitesâ Partner Hub, the industryâs first ELD onboarding solution that addresses brokersâ and carriersâ needs for total transparency, advanced security and user controls. Trucks in FourKitesâ platform will be easily identifiable to shippers and freight brokers in the DAT network, giving DAT customers access to the largest pool of âtrackableâ capacity on the spot market.

Claude Pumilia, DAT President and CEO, said: âWe chose to partner with FourKites because of their market-leading data quality and proven ability to break down barriers to data-sharing and collaboration. By working with carriers who already are part of the worldâs largest visibility platform, both shippers and brokers on our network will benefit from greater efficiency and transparency.â

âDAT is an industry pioneer, and there is absolutely no better partner with whom to embark on this audacious goal of providing full visibility into North American brokered freight,â said Matt Elenjickal, FourKites founder and CEO: âOur goal is to empower every broker and carrier with high-quality visibility data so they can enhance equipment utilization, increase driver productivity and run an efficient, sustainable freight network.â

About DAT Freight & Analytics
DAT Freight & Analytics operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America. Transportation shippers, brokers, carriers, news organizations and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights derived from a database of $110 billion of market transactions. Related services include a comprehensive directory of companies with business history, credit, safety, insurance and company reviews; broker transportation management software; authority, fuel tax, mileage, vehicle licensing and registration services; and carrier onboarding. Founded in 1978, DAT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (:ROP), a diversified technology company and constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000 and Russell 1000 indices. dat.com.

About FourKites
FourKitesÂ® is the #1 supply chain visibility platform in the world, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 500 of the worldâs most recognized brands â including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies â trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.

Media Contacts
Annabel Reeves
Corporate Communications
[email protected]
(503) 501-0143

Marianna Vyridi
Big Valley Marketing for FourKites
[email protected]
(650) 468-3263

